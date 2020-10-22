Tractor Supply Earnings: TSCO Stock Slammed 6% Despite Q3 Beat

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) earnings for the retail company’s third quarter of 2020 have TSCO stock falling on Thursday. That’s despite the company’s diluted earnings per share of $1.62 beating out Wall Street’s estimate of $1.33. Its revenue of $2.61 billion also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $2.39 billion.
Here’s what else is worth mentioning from the most recent Tractor Supply earnings report.
- Diluted per-share earnings are up 58.8% from $1.02 in the same period of the year prior.
- Revenue for the quarter comes in 31.4% higher than the $1.98 billion reported in Q3 2019.
- Operating income of $252.18 million is a 55.8% increase year-over-year from $161.82 million.
- The Tractor Supply earnings report also includes a net income of $190.6 million.
- That’s a 56.1% jump from the company’s net income of $122.1 million from the same time last year.
Hal Lawton, president and CEO of Tractor Supply, said this in the earnings report.
“We were very pleased with the overall performance of our business in the third quarter, which exceeded our expectations. My sincere thanks and appreciation go out to the more than 40,000 Team Members of Tractor Supply for their extraordinary efforts to serve our customers with dedication and passion in the midst of the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple natural disasters in the quarter.”
Tractor Supply also includes guidance for Q4 2020 in its earnings report. It’s expecting diluted EPS of $1.37 to $1.47 on revenue of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion. For comparison, Wall Street is looking for diluted EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter.
TSCO stock was down 6.4% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.