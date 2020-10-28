XpresSpa News: Why XSPA Stock Jumped 3% Today

XpresSpa (NASDAQ:XSPA) is in the news Wednesday after a new location opening sent XSPA soaring higher.
According to an XpresSpa news release, the company has opened an XpresCheck location at the Logan International Airport in Boston. This facility is modular in design and can administer several tests for the novel coronavirus.
The tests offered at the XpresCheck location include a rapid molecular coronavirus test, the polymerase chain reaction test, and a blood antibody test. The testing location is situated pre-security in Terminal E.
The XpresSpa news release notes that the XpresCheck facility can offer testing for up to 400 people per day. Those eligible for testing include airline employees, airport employees, passengers, contractors TSA officers, border protection agents, and more.
Doug Satzman, CEO of XpresSpa, said the following about the news.
“We are thrilled to be opening XpresCheck today at Logan International Airport, which is our first testing facility outside of the New York metro area, and third to date. Our strategy remains focused on XpresCheck’s national expansion and we are in active discussions with other airports for further development of this highly relevant and timely concept.”
It’s also worth noting that the XpresCheck location accepts all insurance out of network. The tests will keep information private and compliant with HIPPA.
While a new coronavirus testing facility is great, it doesn’t mean much if airlines continue to struggle during the pandemic. Its possible airlines could see a boost in traffic is President Donal Trump wins a second term and that would be good news for XpresSpa. However, a victory for Joe Biden could do the opposite.
XSPA stock was up 3.1% as of noon Wednesday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.