Millions of People Will Miss This Opportunity. Will You Get Left Behind?

On Nov. 19, Eric Fry & Louis Navellier will reveal how a small group of stocks could make you $100k in 12 months. You’ll get the name of their #1 stock for FREE during the event.

Thu, November 19 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here FREE
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Alterity Therapeutics News: 8 Things for ATHE Stock Investors to Know

Alterity Therapeutics News: 8 Things for ATHE Stock Investors to Know

ATHE was granted new a new patent

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 16, 2020, 11:24 am EST

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) news for Monday includes a new patent protecting its drugs pushing ATHE stock higher.

colorful pills and vials sitting on a table
Source: Bukhta Yurii / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what investors in ATHE stock need to know about the Alterity Therapeutics news.

  • The company has received patent approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a new composition of matter.
  • This patent covers more than 150 novel pharmaceutical compositions.
  • These compositions are set to treat a range of diseases.
  • That includes Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative conditions.
  • According to an Alterity Therapeutics news release, this will help it expand its drug development portfolio.
  • That includes ATH434, which is its most advanced compound and is currently in development.
  • Alterity Therapeutics notes that it submitted its patent in March of this year and it was given special focus by the USPTO.
  • It’s also looking to register the patent in other regions as well.

Geoffrey Kempler, chairman and CEO of Alterity Therapeutics, said this about the news.

“There is a growing clinical and scientific focus on the implication of elevated iron in the brain of people with neurodegenerative disease. Alterity has been at the forefront of research and drug development in this area, and we have significant research to support our current and future drug development efforts.”

ATHE stock was up 124.7% as of Monday morning and is up 236.4% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/11/alterity-therapeutics-news-what-to-know/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC