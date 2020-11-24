Bitcoin $100,000? 3 Experts Share Their Boggling Price Predictions for BTC $100K

Bitcoin is the subject of much news Tuesday as the cryptocurrency continues to soar higher, but can it reach the $100,000 mark?
For those not in the know, bitcoin has been experiencing a heavy surge since the start of the month. While the price of BTC was sitting at below $14,000 when November started, it hasn’t stayed around that price. Instead, it’s continued to push higher to the point that it’s now sitting at about $19,200 as of this writing.
Even more interesting is that some experts are expecting the cryptocurrency to climb even higher. Currently, there are expectations that bitcoin will surpass $100,000 from some incredibly bullish experts on the matter.
Let’s dive right into the ridiculous predictions for BTC prices.
Bitcoin $100K Price Prediction #1
“The cryptocurrency could rise to somewhere in the $400,000 to $500,000 range.” — Ark Investment CEO Catherine Wood
Bitcoin $100K Price Prediction #2
“People ask if I still believe in my model. To be clear: I have no doubt whatsoever that #bitcoin S2FX is correct and #bitcoin will tap $100K-288K before Dec2021. In fact I have new data that confirms the supply shortage is real. IMO 2021 will be spectacular. Not financial advice!” — Plan B
Bitcoin $100K Price Prediction #3
“I honestly think that Bitcoin will hit $100,000 in the next five years, and then it’s going to become about, ‘Well do they actually try and shut it down, or how do they regulate it and trade it?’” — Cointelegraph Markets analyst Michaël van de Poppe.
InvestorPlace has also been keeping track of cryptocurrencies as BTC marches forward toward $100,000.
