Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys New Stakes in Vaccine Makers, Cuts Banks
The Oracle of Omaha's latest filing shows BRK.A will continue to be a port in a pandemic storm for investors
Robert Lakin, InvestorPlace Contributor
Nov 17, 2020, 5:41 am EST
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) has disclosed new stakes in Merck (NYSE:MRK), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Bloomberg reported, citing a regulatory filing.
Buffett’s conglomerate continued to cut stakes in financial companies, including Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
Berkshire started buying up the health stocks just months ahead of a disclosure from Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) that their vaccine protects most people from COVID-19.
Buffett’s company had stakes valued at more than USD 1.8 billion each in AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck at the end of Q3, and about USD 136 million in Pfizer.
The filing gives an indication of where Buffett and his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler see value.
Buffett, 90, Berkshire’s chairman and CEO, dumped airline stocks and sold financials earlier in the crisis. His company continued to cut bank holdings in Q3, reducing its JPMorgan investment by 96%.
InvestorPlacecontributor Lou Carlozo earlier this month wrote that “buying Berkshire Hathaway stock is smart because the people behind it are smart and have seen more investment success over a longer span of years than you and I ever will.” He further noted that the shares have been and “will continue to be a port in a pandemic storm for investors.”
