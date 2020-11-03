Corsair Gaming News: Why CRSR Stock Is Surging 8% Today

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) news for Tuesday includes a positive stance from Jim Cramer boosting CRSR stock higher.
During his Mad Money segment last night, Cramer had a lot of positive things to say about CRSR. He started off by noting that tech stocks aren’t done yet, even if the initial public offering (IPO) for Corsair Gaming wasn’t the best.
Despite not having the strongest IPO, Corsair Gaming has seen its shares increase quite a bit since then. Cramer says that’s not all the steam the company has and that investors should expect it to continue to rise.
The Jim Cramer news has him pointing to quite a few factors behind his bullish stance on Corsair Gaming stock. Among these is the company’s large share in the gaming peripherals market. CRSR currently controls 18% of the market.
Cramer notes that he’s still willing to give CRSR his recommendation despite private equity firm Eagle Tree holding a 78% stake in the company. Its strong growth margins and the strength of the gaming market make it one to keep an eye on, reports TheStreet.com.
While that covers the Corsair Gaming news for today, potential investors may be looking for additional details about the company. They can find that information here, including details about its IPO last month.
CRSR stock was up 7.7% as of Tuesday afternoon and is up 35% since going public as of Monday’s close.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.