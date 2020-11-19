EV Stocks: Is Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) Stock a Buy?

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) is joining other electric vehicle (EV) stocks on Thursday with continuing upward movement.
Even without there being news, shares of SOLO stock are experiencing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 36 million shares have changed hands. For comparison, the company’s average daily trading volume is only 11.22 million shares.
Electrameccanica Vehicles hasn’t just been heading higher today. SOLO stock has been on a strong, continuous rise since earlier this month. This likely has to do with the U.S. elections. Joe Biden looks to be the winner of the presidency and he favors green energy, which would benefit the EV company.
So, is Electrameccanica Vehicles stock worth making an investment in? Let’s see what the various writers at InvestorPlace have to say on the matter.
Bullish Takes
Bearish Takes
Other EV Stocks to Consider
SOLO stock was up 20.1% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.