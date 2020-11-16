HighPoint Resources News: 7 Things for HPR Stock Investors to Know

Millions of People Will Miss This Opportunity. Will You Get Left Behind?

Two energy companies are coming together in Colorado

By Nick Clarkson Nov 16, 2020, 11:24 am EST

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) stock is blasting off on Monday to start the trading week. And while there is no company-specific news today, Wall Street appears to be reacting to recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A) news.

Image of an oil wells with an orange-red sky at dusk
Source: Shutterstock

Last Monday, HPR and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) announced that the two companies were merging in a deal worth about $376 million. This is a massive move for both energy firms, and will create a number of positive catalysts moving forward. That said, let’s take a look at few major points from the HPR stock announcement:

  • According to the release, “Bonanza Creek will issue 9.8 million shares of common stock and up to $100 million in senior unsecured notes in the transaction.”
  • The move will create a completely new company with increased business size and scale in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado.
  • In turn, this entity will own nearly 206,000 acres.
  • The new company will also be able to produce 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
  • Also, for fiscal year 2021, the companies expect full-year production to be between 45,000 and 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
  • And Bonanza Creek “expects its combined cash costs to be between $9.00 and $10.00” per barrel of oil equivalent.

Scot Woodall, CEO and president of HighPoint Resources, had this to say about the HPR stock news:

“This transaction will create a premier DJ Basin player with a peer leading cost structure and a large, attractive rural footprint. The transaction provides HighPoint stakeholders with the opportunity to participate in a larger DJ Basin producer with both an attractive balance sheet and free cash flow profile.”

HPR stock was up more than 43% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. 

Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.

