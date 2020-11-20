Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Kaixin Auto Holdings: Why Is KXIN Stock Soaring 88% Today?

Kaixin Auto Holdings: Why Is KXIN Stock Soaring 88% Today?

KXIN is seeing heavy trading today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 20, 2020, 11:38 am EST

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock is on the move Friday despite there being no new news concerning the electric vehicles (EV) company.

an electric vehicle (EV) at a charging station representing SOLO stock
Source: Alexandru Nika / Shutterstock.com

The jump in KXIN stock comes alongside heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 62 million shares of the stock have moved. For comparison, Kaixin Auto Holdings’ average daily trading volume is only 7.42 million shares.

So what exactly do investors need to know about Kaixin Auto Holdings. Luckily for them, InvestorPlace already has a quick breakdown of the company. You can follow this link to get a better understanding of KXIN and what it’s all about.

Adding to that, Kaixin Auto Holdings has been the subject of discussion among writers at InvestorPlace. Check out the list below for some recent news highlights for the EV company.

It’s also worth noting that Kaixin Auto Holdings is far from the only EV company seeing its stock rise lately. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is soaring today following the announcement of its new P7 Wing, Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) got a similar jump in price yesterday, and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was also on the rise then too.

KXIN stock was up 88% as of Friday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/11/kaixin-auto-holdings-stock-soars-higher/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC