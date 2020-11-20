Kaixin Auto Holdings: Why Is KXIN Stock Soaring 88% Today?

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock is on the move Friday despite there being no new news concerning the electric vehicles (EV) company.
The jump in KXIN stock comes alongside heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 62 million shares of the stock have moved. For comparison, Kaixin Auto Holdings’ average daily trading volume is only 7.42 million shares.
So what exactly do investors need to know about Kaixin Auto Holdings. Luckily for them, InvestorPlace already has a quick breakdown of the company. You can follow this link to get a better understanding of KXIN and what it’s all about.
Adding to that, Kaixin Auto Holdings has been the subject of discussion among writers at InvestorPlace. Check out the list below for some recent news highlights for the EV company.
- China’s Massive Car Market Isn’t Enough for Kaixin Auto
- Tempting as It Might Be, Kaixin Stock Looks Way Too Risky
- Avoid Desperate-Looking Kaixin Auto Like the Plague
- As Enthusiasm Cools, Steer Clear of Kaixin
- Maybe Happiness Will Come to Kaixin With Its Latest Merger
- Steer Clear of Kaixin Auto Stock as Turmoil Continues to Swirl
It’s also worth noting that Kaixin Auto Holdings is far from the only EV company seeing its stock rise lately. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is soaring today following the announcement of its new P7 Wing, Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) got a similar jump in price yesterday, and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was also on the rise then too.
KXIN stock was up 88% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.