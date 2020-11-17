Lexicon Pharmaceuticals News: Why LXRX Stock Is Soaring 43% Today

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) news for Tuesday includes LXRX stock soaring higher on results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
The Phase 3 trial was for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ sotagliflozin heart failure drug. The gist of it is that the company saw positive results from both its soloist and scored studies of the drug.
Results from the study were solid in both cases. When it comes to the soloist study there were “10.6 events of cardiovascular death per 100 patient-years in the sotagliflozin treated group as compared to 12.5 events per 100 patient-years in the placebo group.”
The scored study provided Lexicon Pharmaceuticals with a similar difference between the two. That includes “2.2 events of cardiovascular death per 100 patient-years in the sotagliflozin treated group as compared to 2.4 events per 100 patient-years in the placebo group.”
Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., lead author of the NEJM publications results from the studies, said the following about the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news.
“Cardiovascular disease continues to be a leading cause of death in people with type 2 diabetes. Both studies add to the evidence that SGLT2 inhibition should be standard of care in heart failure, and the SCORED data reflecting a reduction in myocardial infarction and stroke and better glucose control in CKD patients suggest potential benefits from the dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 mechanism of this particular agent.”
LXRX stock was up 43.4% as of Tuesday morning but is down 55.1% since the start of the year.
