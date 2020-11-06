“The Hollywood Blockbuster Deal” Goes Live Days From Now…

Single opportunity could 16X your investment starting next week.

Tue, November 10 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here FREE
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Meet New CVS CEO Karen Lynch: 14 Things to Know

Meet New CVS CEO Karen Lynch: 14 Things to Know

Lynch will take over as CEO in February

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 6, 2020, 11:05 am EST

Karen Lynch is set to take over as the new CEO of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) as current CEO Larry Merlo prepares to retire.

the exterior of a CVS pharmacy store
Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what CVS investors need to know about the new CEO.

  • Lynch will take over as the next CEO of CVS starting on Feb. 1, 2021.
  • She will also join the company’s Board of Directors at this time.
  • Merlo will remain on the Board until its May 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
  • Following this, he will serve as Strategic Advisor until the end of May to ensure a smooth transition before retiring.
  • Lynch’s current roles at CVS include executive vice president of CVS Health and President of Aetna.
  • She has been vital to the company’s integration of Aetna into its business.
  • Her work resulted in a 30% growth for Medicare Advantage membership in 2019.
  • Her work history includes eight total years with Aetna.
  • Prior to that, she worked for a couple of other healthcare companies.
  • That includes serving as the President of Magellan Health Services.
  • Lynch also held several executive leadership positions during her time with Cigna (NYSE:CI).
  • Outside of CVS, Lynch also currently holds a Board seat at U.S. Bancorp and is the chair of its Audit Committee.
  • She has also been named one of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Business from 2016 to 2020.
  • The new CVS CEO also holds a position on Business Insider’s Top 100 People Transforming Business.

CVS stock was up 6.2% as of Friday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/11/new-cvs-ceo-karen-lynch-things-to-know/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC