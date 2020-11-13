Niu Technologies: 12 Things for NIU Stock Investors to Know About the EV Company

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is seeing a pleasant boost to its stock on Friday despite no new news from the electric vehicle (EV) company.
The jump in NIU shares comes alongside an increase in trading. The stock has moved roughly 3.3 million shares as of this writing. For comparison, its average daily trading volume is only 1.13 million shares.
Here’s what investors in Niu Technologies need to know about the company.
- Niu Technologies is an EV company that focuses on making two-wheeled EVs for urban use.
- This has it creating electric bicycles, mopeds, and motorcycles.
- It currently offers four e-mopeds, two electric motorcycles, and a single bicycle.
- The company is led by Dr. Yan Li, who serves as its chairman, CEO, and COO.
- Alongside him is CFO Hardy Peng Zhang.
- Niu Technologies’ current market capitalization is sitting at $2.5 billion.
- While the company is based out of China, it has stores all around the world.
- That includes in the U.S., which has a flagship store in California.
- Investors that are hoping to benefit from NIU shares will want to watch the stock closely in the coming weeks.
- Niu Technologies will release its earnings report for the third quarter of 2020 before markets open on Nov. 23.
- It will also hold a conference call going over its results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.
- Wall Street’s estimates are for earnings per share of 22 cents on revenue of $148.39 million during the quarter.
NIU stock was up 6.4% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.