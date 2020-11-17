Millions of People Will Miss This Opportunity. Will You Get Left Behind?

Ripple News: 12 Things for XRP Investors to Know Today

XRP has been on the rise of late

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 17, 2020, 1:06 pm EST

Cryptocurrency traders are likely keeping a close eye on Ripple news as the price of XRP climbs higher on Tuesday.

Image of physical Ripple (XRP) cryptocurrency.
Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what investors need to know about the most recent Ripple news.

  • Ripple is a networking company that allows users to transfer funds around the world.
  • The company offers its own cryptocurrency, XRP, for users to make use of.
  • XRP has been gaining strength over this last week and that growth is continuing today.
  • The climb initially started on Nov. 2 after the company experienced a dip.
  • Since then, the digital currency has seen massive gains increase it from 23 cents to 30 cents today.
  • If this trend continues, it means that XRP may finally return to its high of 34 cents earlier this year.
  • That high happened in February before the cryptocurrency, along with just about everything else, took a dive with the novel coronavirus pandemic getting into full swing.
  • XPR was hit especially hard at that time and has been in recovering since hitting a low of 15 cents in March.
  • It appears that the jump in XRP has to do with a similar increase for bitcoin.
  • The cryptocurrency has been on the rise of late and just broke $17,000 earlier today.
  • That’s worth noting as bitcoin hasn’t been worth that much since December 2017.
  • It’s possible that both cryptocurrencies will continue to rise higher as markets are still recovering from the coronavirus.

XRP was up 1.5% as of Tuesday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

