9 Outbreak-Fueled Stocks to Buy This Week

Well, this is it folks! After the horrific novel coronavirus pandemic turned our world upside down and the perplexing governmental response across federal and state agencies, the time has come for Americans to decide the trajectory of our nation for the next four years. Certainly, this will have a significant impact for the stocks to buy this week.
As I began drafting this, voters had less than four hours to cast their ballot on the east coast … therefore, I don’t have the luxury of knowing which candidate — President Donald J. Trump or former Vice President Joseph R. Biden — is winning. But if the latest polls are anything to go by, Biden still maintains a commanding lead, though Trump has chipped away at that advantage in recent days. [Ed’s note: And as of Wednesday evening, we still don’t have a clear winner!]
But will that be enough for the electorate? Of course, one of the biggest concerns for the public has been the coronavirus and specifically, the response to it. As you know, Trump has infamously downplayed the pandemic in order to avoid a panic. But with new daily infections reaching worrying levels according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that may be perceived as the wrong move. Further, this may be one of the biggest catalysts for stocks to buy.
What is perhaps most maddening for all Americans, whether Republicans, Democrats or somewhere in the middle, is that President Trump had an opportunity to demonstrate profound, game-changing leadership. This was his 9/11 moment, a chance to bring people of all communities and ideological backgrounds together. Instead, he continued on his “Trumpism” antics, which at least partially contributed to the social unrest and tensions we see today.
As well, the pinnacle of President Trump’s success, the economy and record-breaking unemployment numbers, has been shattered. But no matter who is elected, this is a lingering sorrow that has no easy answers. Therefore, I’m looking at these companies as stocks to buy this week.
For maximum utility, I’ve separated these companies into three categories (with three stocks each): higher probability names with limited upside, a balanced approach between upside potential and risk, and finally, the downright speculative trades.
Finally, the jump in the major indices right before election night suggests that Wall Street anticipates a reasonably peaceful process. I’m not so sure. Therefore, I’ve adopted some cynical ideas for stocks to buy this week.
Stocks to Buy This Week: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Indeed, I’m just going to be cynical from the get-go. If you’re looking for one of the most intriguing politically driven stocks to buy this week, look no further than Fox Corp. As the only major news network that generally supports President Trump’s policies via Fox News — please don’t send me emails about Chris Wallace — FOXA stock has performed very well during the meaty portion of the incumbent’s first term.
But with the latest polls showing Biden in the lead, isn’t Fox in danger of losing relevance? First, you can never count out “The Donald” as I’ve stated in previous articles. Further, many conservative business owners saw their livelihoods evaporate due to Covid-19 and the wave of protests over the summer. Therefore, don’t dismiss the idea of Trump winning. And if he pulls off a miracle, expect FOXA stock to benefit.
However, even if Trump doesn’t win and Biden takes the victory as expected, Fox News will probably enjoy a massive ratings boost. Millions of Democrats quietly feel confident about their chances this time around. Remembering the taunting they endured from Fox News, liberals will in turn relish the opportunity of political schadenfreude as they tune in to watch conservative tears.
Quidel (QDEL)
Medical testing and diagnostics specialist Quidel has so far enjoyed a stellar run, up nearly 242% on a year-to-date basis. But unlike other Covid-19 plays, QDEL stock has enjoyed a significant resurgence in the second half of the year. With coronavirus cases surging in both the U.S. and Europe, there’s never been a more critical time for robust testing networks.
But what should really help QDEL stock is its underlying Sofia testing device. Unlike other platforms, Sofia can provide objective results in 15 minutes, making them a perfect solution for medical professionals at the point of care. Further, such rapid testing will be crucial due to rising hospitalizations. Unfortunately, there may not be enough hospital beds to accommodate the influx of patients, making testing a necessity for determining who really needs such care.
As well, mass-scale testing is really the only way to get our economy back to some semblance of normal. Therefore, be sure to consider Quidel in your list of stocks to buy this week.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
With the coronavirus vaccine race locked in among several “pure” biotech firms early on, Johnson & Johnson didn’t really figure into the conversation. Instead, many analysts believed in JNJ stock because of the many underlying over-the-counter medications that were readily available to the commoner, so to speak.
Then, Johnson & Johnson delivered what appeared to be a body blow: a single-dose vaccine that did not need to be frozen, thereby improving its logistical profile. Most other vaccines in advanced-stage trials need an initial injection, then a booster shot weeks later. That made JNJ one of the better long-term stocks to consider, until it too suffered a setback.
Similar to what happened with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), a participant for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine trial came down with an unexplained illness. While JNJ stock took a sizable hit the day after the announcement, it wasn’t what I would term horrifying.
Still, I understand why some investors are hesitant. However, the setback may present a discounted opportunity as the company still offers a vast and relevant pipeline to help people manage the crisis right now.
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
On the surface, food-related companies seemingly represented the best stocks to buy during the pandemic. No matter who you are or how much money you have, you need sustenance. Therefore, this sector seemed like a no-brainer.
However, things just didn’t turn out the way I envisioned. While companies like Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) performed well, individual food stocks to buy left much to be desired. So, if this resurgence turns out to be the dreaded second wave, I’m going with Archer Daniels Midland and ADM stock.
As you know, Archer Daniels focuses on food processing and ingredients. They provide the solutions and components that all food manufacturers need to take their products to market. With ADM stock, you’re not banking on any one name, but rather, the industry.
Moreover, Archer Daniels is particularly intriguing for those interested in plant-based meat companies but who don’t want to risk the volatility of buying Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares. With ADM, you get exposure to this exciting space but potentially mitigate the wildness.
NextEra Energy (NEE)
During the second and final presidential debate, President Trump put Biden on the defensive when the incumbent pressed the former VP on his stance on fracking. Perhaps due to the pressure, Biden blundered, rendering a false statement that he never opposed fracking.
As it turned out, Biden made public remarks suggesting that there was no place in his administration for fossil fuels, which includes coal and fracking. Of course, that brought some concern to the oil industry as its livelihood was possibly on the line.
In reality, the situation is overblown. Our energy infrastructure can’t accommodate a radical pivot to clean energy. We’ll still be using fossil fuels for years ahead. Nevertheless, a likely Biden win (based on the polls, not on my opinion) will raise the profile of NextEra Energy and NEE stock.
Even if Trump takes the victory, it’s not game over for NextEra. Sure, NEE stock may be volatile in the nearer term in that scenario. However, young voters are increasingly concerned about the environment and sustainability. If the Republicans wish to win future elections, they’ve got to take this issue seriously. Therefore, NEE could end up becoming one of the insulated stocks to buy.
Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
It seems like no matter what the market environment, gold is always risky. Therefore, you should take the idea of Wheaton Precious Metals being one of the best stocks to buy with a grain of salt. It’s not that I don’t believe in WPM stock — I do. Rather, this is a sector that has produced much disappointment.
Still, I hate to use this phrase, but this time could be different. For one thing, it is different. While we’ve suffered serious pandemics before – most notably the H1N1 pandemic of the late 2000s – we’ve never seen state and federal governments impose stay-at-home orders. Unsurprisingly, this imposed a hard stop on the economy, making WPM stock quite intriguing.
Primarily, the doom and gloom prognostications that will shoot gold to five-digit prices are just a tad more credible today. Frankly, the Federal Reserve doesn’t have many monetary weapons other than to adopt as accommodating a policy as possible. Theoretically, this should be very good for gold.
I also like Wheaton for its business model. As a streaming company, Wheaton doesn’t have the direct risks associated with all-or-nothing mining projects.
Axon Enterprise (AAXN)
In my view, Wisconsin is a rather uneventful place outside of football season and I believe the residents like it that way. However, the state and specifically the city of Kenosha made international headlines in August. That’s where white police officers shot a Black father, Jacob Blake, leaving him paralyzed and needing multiple surgeries.
What’s startling here is that amateur video footage showed Mr. Blake walking slowly to his car. With his back turned to police officers, he was shot seven times. I’m not going to comment on the matter due to the sensitivities involved. What I can say, though, is that the optics are absolutely horrific.
But I can’t help but wonder, what about the many incidences where we don’t have footage? That’s where police body cameras are becoming vital, not only to protect good law enforcement officers – and let me be clear, most of them are good people – but also to hold the bad ones accountable. Therefore, I believe Axon Enterprise and AAXN stock will see significant long-term gains.
And no, I don’t consider this to be a cynical play on stocks to buy this week. Rather, it’s the reality we live in. Obviously, we can’t have a situation where law enforcement guns down people in the back. But we also can’t have anarchy on the streets.
Axon may not provide a happy middle ground, but it’s one of the best solutions we have. Therefore, I’m bullish on AAXN stock.
Blink Charging (BLNK)
For many years, the concept of range anxiety clouded the bullish case for electric vehicles. But lately, improving EV battery technology has eased this concern significantly. Still, for the platform to become truly mainstream, we will need greater growth in our charging infrastructure. And that’s part of the reason why Blink Charging is one of the speculative stocks to buy this week.
As you know, part of the marketing message of EVs is their environmental friendliness. From what I understand, that’s not too high on President Trump’s agenda. But it’s one of the top issues for the Biden team. And because the former Vice President has looked calm and collected relative to the incumbent, I think there’s a good chance that Biden may actually take this. In my opinion, that wouldn’t be too shabby for BLNK stock.
Further, many Americans live in apartments. According to data compiled by the National Multifamily Housing Council, 17% of those in California are apartment dwellers. That doesn’t lend well to EVs, which automatically cuts out prospective buyers. But with charging infrastructure, EVs will benefit, which in turn will also boost BLNK stock.
Sturm Ruger (RGR)
If Trump pulls off an unlikely victory again, one of the metrics that political analysts may wish to dissect is gun sales. That the firearms industry represented one of the most profitable sectors for stocks to buy throughout much of 2020 should tell you something.
At the end of the day, voting is one thing, buying firearms is a completely different realm. Such an action demonstrates that while people may be hopeful with their words, they’re hedging their bets with guns. Of course, this has been a significant catalyst for Sturm Ruger and RGR stock.
Obviously, if Biden wins, you’ll want to keep close tabs on gun stocks to buy. His running mate Kamala Harris is a well-known proponent of gun control. More than likely, people will rush to firearms retailers and bid up the sector, bolstering gun sales which were already at record levels.
But even if Trump gets his second term, I still see an upside pathway for RGR stock. Why? I genuinely believe that social trust has broken down in the U.S. and it will take years to repair this mess. In such an environment, people will load up.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto held a long position in gold.
