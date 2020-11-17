The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on StartEngine Right Now

Among the myriad of equity crowdfunding platforms — which allow anyone to invest in startups — StartEngine is one of the leaders. A critical factor for this is that the company is an early mover in the industry. But StartEngine has also been focused on innovating the platform. For example, the company recently rolled out a secondary trading platform.
Howard Marks is the CEO and co-founder of StartEngine. Before launching the company, he had started several other successful ventures. The most notable was Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), which has a market value of $59 billion. He also co-founded Acclaim games, which was sold to Disney (NYSE:DIS).
“Overall, I consider StartEngine to be one of the three ‘must-have’ accounts for online startup,” Brian Belley, founder of Crowdwise.org and VentureWallet, said. “Investing on any other equity crowdfunding platform is much more of an optional preference for investors who either want to invest in certain niches or want to spend additional time screening every equity crowdfunding deal.”
Also, keep in mind that StartEngine currently has more than 100 deals on its platforms.
So then, with all of that in mind, what are some that look good? Let’s take a look at these seven:
- MedVector
- Alelo
- Van Robotics
- KapitalWise
- MentalHappy
- Statum Systems
- Jamestown Invest
Best Startups on StartEngine: MedVector
Recruiting for clinical trials is usually expensive and time-consuming. This not only means a longer process for getting drugs to market, but pharmaceutical companies also have less time for patent protection. Some of the challenges with clinical trials include HIPPA privacy laws and the difficulties of putting together a diverse patient population. For example, in 2017, there was demand for about 4 million patients but only 1.8 million were enrolled.
But for MedVector, this an opportunity. The company is building a sophisticated telemedicine platform for clinical trials. It is a plug-and-play system that is fully compliant, but has the necessary tools for finding and recruiting patients. And by leveraging telemedicine, MedVector is able to bring more efficiency. There are also functions to allow for collecting data and performing analysis for a broad array of categories like pills, sprays, inhalers, creams, drops and self-injectable medications.
In terms of traction, MedVector has signed agreements with seven hospitals that have hundreds of thousands of patients. Moreover, a case study with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has shown that the recruiting for a clinical trial took only seven weeks.
As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, MedVector has raised more than $437,000 from 196 investors and the valuation is $10 million. That said, the minimum investment amount is $495.90.
Alelo
Founded in 2006, Alelo develops AI-powered avatar systems for training. The company currently has more than 500,000 users and has generated more than $55 million in revenue since inception.
The company has been particularly successful with getting adoption from governmental agencies and academic institutions. Some of the customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Army and the Office of Naval Research.
Moreover, Alelo is leveraging its experience to move into to the corporate training market. And with the Covid-19 pandemic, there was been a surge in demand for this.
Consider that Alelo’s training is primarily focused on areas like communications, team building and language skills. These types of “soft skills” can certainly be a boost boost for workforce productivity.
While systems like Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) have been effective for training, the experience can be too passive. However, Alelo’s immersive and interactive technology can provide a cost-effective approach. Keep in mind that the company’s system involves realistic virtual environments and online conversations with virtual humans. Think of it as like having a personal tutor.
As for the crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised more than $288,630 from 447 investors and the minimum investment is $276. And overall, the valuation has been set at $10.5 million.
Best Startups on StartEngine: Van Robotics
Van Robotics develops AI-powered robot tutors for K-5 students. The company’s first robot is called ABii.
This year, Van Robotics has received considerable attention. In May, the company made a pitch on the Shark Tank television, and then was selected for the Techstars accelerator program (the acceptance rate is a mere 1% to 2%).
There is definitely a need for new approaches for education. After all, only about 40% of students are proficient in math for the 4th grade level. It’s even worse for reading, where the figure is 35%. Keep in mind that these figures have not changed much during the past decade.
Yet, a robot like ABii can be a big help. It makes learning fun, but is also personalized for each student. For example, certified teachers create the content, which is based on national standards.
So far, Van Robotics has piloted ABii in four schools and 67% of the students showed a 34% improvement after only three lessons. Because of this, the Department of Education provided a grant to the company to have the robots deployed in 16 schools.
But, what about the business model? The company sells the robot for $999. And there is also a consumer version, which retails for $599.
For the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised more than $169,000 from 218 investors and the valuation is at $19.2 million. And the minimum investment amount is $250.
KapitalWise
KapitalWise operates a platform that helps financial institutions improve their client relationships. At the heart of this is the leveraging large amounts of data from call centers, bill payment systems, CRMs and so on.
With the emergence of fintech startups, traditional financial institutions are under much pressure. Customers have come to expect to have rich experiences, such as with a mobile app or website. But traditional financial institutions usually do not have the resources to create their own technologies.
However, with KapitalWise, its possible to get more digitally sophisticated. The system can help identify client goals, as well as determine the right times to engage with customers — such as when there is a major life event. This not only increases loyalty, but increase revenue opportunities, such as with cross-selling and up-selling.
Collectively, KapitalWise has been getting momentum. Consider that the company has contracts with firms like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Standard Chartered Bank UK and ABSA, which is the Barclays (NYSE:BCS) operation in South Africa.
Founded in 2017, KapitalWise has raised more than $500,000 in seed funding from investors and accelerators like Techstars and Breega Capital. Regarding the equity crowdfunding round, the company has received commitments of more than $165,000 from 244 investors and the valuation is $15 million. And the minimum investment is $249.90.
Best Startups on StartEngine: MentalHappy
With the Covid-19 pandemic, the telemedicine market has hit an inflection point. This technology has quickly become mainstream. It has also led to standout returns for various companies like Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), which has a market capitalization of nearly $26 billion.
Estimates are that telemedicine will reach about $148.32 billion by 2025. So yes, there will be lots of room for startups, especially those that are targeting different niches.
In turn, this is how MentalHappy wants to benefit from the megatrend. The company has an online community that is focused on providing tools and support for mental health.
The system, which is highly secure, offers digital tool kits for self-coping strategies. There is also access to licensed professionals for online coaching. As much as possible, the virtual environment is upbeat and positive.
No doubt, mental illness is major problem and impacts millions of people. And the traditional options — such as seeing a local therapist — can be expensive. But with a streamlined online approach, there should be more effective support for large numbers of people.
Moreover, MentalHappy has been able to sign partnerships with organizations with like Devoted Health. Then there have been corporate arrangements with corporations, such as SAP (NYSE:SAP) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). MentalHappy generates revenues by charging $15 per person each month.
In terms of financial backing, MentalHappy has the support of Y Combinator. And as for the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised more than $140,000 from 484 investors and the valuation is at $6 million. Also, the minimum investment amount is $100.13.
Statum Systems
It’s kind of shocking that pagers are still used by nearly 80% of hospitals. This antiquated technology has meant increased miscommunications and errors. The irony, of course, is that most healthcare works have an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone or Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) Android smartphone!
Overall, there are clear reasons for the lag in technology adoption. For example, the healthcare industry has onerous regulations. But it is also extremely difficult to transition away from legacy systems.
However, all this is an opportunity for startups — including Statum Systems. The company has built a patent-pending system that allows for secure text and voice communications within healthcare organizations. It is optimized for cell, WiFi and even pager channels. It is also HIPPA compliant. In fact, Statum Systems has a technology that can work when Internet connectivity is not available.
So far, the system has gone through two major phases of testing by medical professionals. And now it is entering the beta test phase. By next year, the plan is to commercialize the technology.
Regarding the crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised more than $148,000 from 197 investors and the valuation is at $5 million.
Best Startups on StartEngine: Jamestown Invest
The commercial real estate market has come under much pressure because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But this could mean that there is a value opportunity. For the most part, real estate has proven to generate competitive long-term returns.
A way to play this is with Jamestown Invest. It is an online platform that has vetted real estate deals that require only a minimum investment of $1,000.
A major benefit for the company is its relationship with a institutional fund, which has $11.9 billion in assets under management. This allows for access to a diverse set of properties but also means there is a focus on high-quality deals. Currently, Jamestown has invested and managed properties for office buildings, retail locations, grocery-anchored shopping centers and residential buildings. And the holding period for these investments is about five to seven years.
Additionally, as for the equity crowdfunding campaign, the firm has raised nearly $167,000 from 69 investors.
