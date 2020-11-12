VXRT Stock News: Vaxart Shares Surge on Promising COVID-19 Vaccine News

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) is getting a boost to VXRT stock on Thursday after releasing positive news concerning its vaccine for the novel coronavirus.
According to a Vaxart news release, the gain for VXRT stock comes after there were improvements in hamsters administered its oral coronavirus vaccine. These results include a lack of weight loss, lower viral load, and lighter lung weight.
All of these are signs that the Vaxart coronavirus vaccine is doing its job in the hamsters. The company is using hamsters in its study because they suffer many of the same issues that humans do when infected with the coronavirus.
Andrei Floroiu, CEO of Vaxart, said this about the news pushing VXRT stock higher today.
“These additional data provide further evidence supporting the efficacy potential of our oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate. In addition, we believe that our room-temperature-stable oral tablet vaccine would be a more convenient, more practical solution to the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to cold-chain dependent injectable vaccines.”
Vaxart is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on the creation of vaccines using its own methods. That includes creating vaccine pills that can be taken orally. The advantages of its method include the pills not needing to be stored at a specific temperature. It also avoids the extra risks and steps required for a vaccine injection.
VXRT stock was up 17.6% as of Thursday morning.
