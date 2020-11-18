Millions of People Will Miss This Opportunity. Will You Get Left Behind?

Naked Brand Group: What You Need to Know Today Before Investing in NAKD Stock

NAKD is experiencing heavy trading today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 18, 2020, 11:35 am EST

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) is seeing its stock rise higher on Wednesday despite there being no new news about the lingerie and swimwear company. Instead, it appears that the boost is connected to the massive trading of NAKD stock today.

As of late Wednesday morning, Naked Brand Group has seen roughly 300 million shares of NAKD stock trade. That’s a major jump from the average daily trading volume of 36.92 million shares for NAKD stock.

Even without direct news pushing NAKD higher, there is plenty that investors need to know about the company. Luckily for them, InvestorPlace has extensive coverage of NAKD stock below.

Naked Brand Group is a company that creates apparel for men and women. Its main focus is on lingerie, but it also creates other types of clothing as well, as such as swimwear. The company was founded in 2008 and joined the Nasdaq in 2015. It then completed a merger with Bendon Limited in 2018.

NAKD stock was up 52.1% as of Wednesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

