WiMi Hologram Cloud News: Why WIMI Stock Is Surging 9% Today

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) is in the news Tuesday after announcing WiMi Hologram Soft Light headset has been approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
According to a news release from WiMi Hologram Cloud, this clears the augmented reality headset for sale in the U.S. The company says that its current goal is to have it available for purchase by the end of the year.
WiMi Hologram Cloud notes that the WiMi Hologram Soft Light features several upgrades for augmented reality users. That includes improved “image color management, wearing experience, and device compatibility.”
WiMi Hologram Cloud mentions that the WiMi Hologram Soft Light was made with the help of Sony (NYSE:SNE). That includes a new image processing engine. The company also says that the device features enhancements that reduce user fatigue, which is a common problem from similar head-mounted devices.
If WiMi Hologram Cloud can get the device out in the U.S. in the coming weeks, it could be great news for the company. The holiday shopping season is already underway as customers search out the perfect Christmas gifts for family and friends.
WiMi Hologram Cloud is a Chinese company that operates an integrated holographic AR application platform in the country. Its library of content includes more than 4,500 experiences for users to experience.
WIMI stock was up 8.6% as of Tuesday morning and is up 19.1% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.