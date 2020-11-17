Yunhong CTI Ltd: 11 Things for CTIB Stock Investors to Know About the Balloon Company

Yunhong CTI Ltd (NASDAQ:CTIB) is seeing shares of CTIB stock take off on Tuesday despite there being no new news concerning the company.
Even without new news, Yunhong CTI Ltd stock is undergoing heavy trading today. As of this writing, roughly 44 million shares change hands. That’s a massive spike compared to its daily average volume of just about 353,000 shares.
With the recent jump in trading, investors may have questions about CTIB stock. Luckily, there’s a quick breakdown of the company below.
- The company handles the creation of balloons and other latex products.
- That includes foil balloons, latex balloons, vacuum storage systems, and commercial films.
- It’s based out of Barrington, Ill., and has been operating for more than 37 years after being founded in 1975.
- It also has facilities in Guadalajara, Mexico, Rugby, England and Frankfurt, Germany.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd’s balloon offerings are sold in the U.S. and more than 30 countries.
- It’s vacuum products are sold mostly in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
- The company’s current market capitalization is sitting at $11.11 million.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd joined the public market in 1997 when it filed an initial public offering (IPO).
- The company is lead by its president and CEO Jeffrey Hyland.
- He joined the company in 2017.
- Prior to that, he spent roughly 28 years working with consulting firms and helping companies improve profit.
CTIB stock was up 25.4% as of noon Tuesday and is up 165% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.