BioCryst Pharma News: Why BCRX Stock Is Soaring Today

BioCryst Pharma (NASDAQ:BCRX) news for Friday concerning approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for one of its drugs has BCRX stock soaring higher.
According to a news release from BioCryst Pharma, the FDA has approved once-daily Orladeyo as a preventive treatment to prevent hereditary angioedema attacks on patients 12 or older. This makes it the first and only oral treatment to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema with FDA approval.
BioCryst Pharma notes that it’s using its Empower Patient Services platform to make it easier for patients to gain access to the treatment. This offers healthcare providers a single point of access to obtain Orladeyo and streamlines the process.
Jon Stonehouse, president and CEO of BioCryst Pharma, said this about the news.
“Thank you to the HAE patients who participated in our clinical trials, to the investigators around the world who conducted these trials, to the HAEA for their patient advocacy and to our employees who never forgot that patients were waiting. We will stay focused on enabling access and providing personalized support to HAE patients and physicians.”
It’s worth noting that Orladeyo may bring more good news to BCRX investors in the near future. The drug is up for approval in Japan this month and will be weighed in on in Europe during the second quarter of 2021. Approval in these regions could be an additional boon to BCRX stock.
BCRX stock was up 16% as of noon Friday.
