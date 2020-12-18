CleanSpark News Alert: Bitcoin Mining Update Gives CLSK Stock a Boost

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) news for Friday concerning a bitcoin mining update has CLSK stock on the rise.
According to a news release from the company, it mined a total of 10 bitcoins during December. To put that in perspective, bitcoin is trading for over $20,000, which means the company’s bitcoin revenue has already surpassed $200,000 for the month.
CleanSpark notes that its expanding its bitcoin mining with an additional 500 ASICs bitcoin mining units. These will be set up at its ATL location in Atlanta and are scheduled to arrive in the second week of January.
It’s worth noting that CleanSpark already has 3,400 ASICs operating daily at its sites. Another point that the company mentions is that it only completed its acquisition of the ATL Data Center one week ago.
Zachary Bradford, CEO of CLSK, said this about the news boosting the stock higher.
“We are extremely pleased with the first week post acquisition, ATL has continued mining without significant interruption during integration of our teams and the ability to quickly procure additional miners immediately increased our capacity. With the latest S19s deployed we have now exceeded 200PH/s of mining capacity.”
CleanSpark is a little different from the average bitcoin mining company. It focuses on using its own microgrid to reduce the energy costs required to mine the cryptocurrency. That has it leveraging solar power, as well as other renewable resources, for its energy.
CLSK stock was up 2.4% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.