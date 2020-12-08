The long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) for DoorDash appears to be on its way on Tuesday after a company update on Dec.4.
Sometime this week, DoorDash will make 33 million shares available to investors for between $90-$95 . In turn, shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “DASH.”
Additionally, this is actually an upgrade from the previous price range of the IPO. Before, DoorDash planned on pricing DASH stock between $75-$85 per share. But now, the new range boosts the overall value of the company heading into their first day on Wall Street.
Overall, investors wanting to catch up or read more on the DoorDash IPO should read the following content from InvestorPlace:
- Who Is DoorDash?
- DoorDash IPO: 13 Things for Potential DASH Stock Investors to Know
- The Delayed DoorDash IPO Appears Imminent and Impressive
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Nick is a web editor at InvestorPlace.