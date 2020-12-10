Millions of People Will Be Blindsided in 2021. Will You Be One of Them?

On December 17, Louis Navellier & Matt McCall will reveal the major events that will rock the markets in 2021. Will your money be safe?

Thu, December 17 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign up here and find out
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Desktop Metal SPAC Merger: 13 Thing for DM Stock Investors to Know About the 3D Printing Play

Desktop Metal SPAC Merger: 13 Thing for DM Stock Investors to Know About the 3D Printing Play

DM is trading its shares on the NYSE

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 10, 2020, 9:45 am EST

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) has completed its merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Trine Acquisition (NYSE:TRNE) and is now a public company.

The letters "M&A" on a wooden table, surrounded by a calculator and other business items.
Source: Shutterstock.com

Here’s what investors need to know about the Desktop Metal SPAC merger.

  • The company is now trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the DM stock ticker.
  • Its warrants are also listing on the same exchange under the DM.WT ticker.
  • Following the completion of the merger, the new company changed its name to Desktop Metal.
  • The SPAC merger gives Desktop Metal $580 million of gross proceeds to work with.
  • That includes a mix of cash from Trine’s trust accounts and from private investments in public equity (PIPE).
  • The company was founded in 2015 and is based out of Burlington, Mass.
  • Its focus is on developing advanced manufacturing with new 3D printing solutions.
  • The P-50 is one of its major devices and is expected to achieve manufacturing speeds up to 100 times faster than those of legacy devices.
  • Desktop Metal is preparing for volume commercial shipments of the P-50 in the second half of 2021.
  • A sooner release is the Production System P-1, which uses much of the same systems as the P-50.
  • The company says that it plans to release this device sometime in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Desktop Metal also has other commercial 3D printing solutions in the work that will be releasing in the near future.
  • DM has room to grow as the advanced manufacturing industry is expected to increase from $12 billion to $146 billion during this decade.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/12/desktop-metal-spac-merger-details-for-dm-stock-investors/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC