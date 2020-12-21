PLTR Stock: Palantir Shares Climb on Big Contract News

After a few rough days of trading, Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is staging a nice rally. In fact, the move higher comes with PLTR stock up nearly 10%. So what do investors need to know now?
Importantly, it looks like Palantir is climbing as investors learn of new contracts for the data specialist. This is important, especially as many bulls have been betting that PLTR stock will thrive in 2021 and beyond. In order to do so, many are looking for it to attract new customers and strengthen relationships with existing government partners. On Monday, it looks like the company is doing just that.
So what do you need to know? Well, the first contract news comes from American shores. Today, the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems decided to move forward with a second year of the Army Vantage program. This comes with a total price of $113.8 million for the year. Investors should note that the Army picked Palantir for a $458 million program back in December 2019. At the time, the military wanted Palantir to create a data analytics platform for decision-making. However, after awarding the initial base year, the Army made the three following years optional.
After receiving approximately $110 million in December 2019, Palantir will now receive $113.8 million for another year of work. At this time in 2021, another year or two could still be on the table. And importantly, the U.S. Army speaks highly of the Vantage program. According to a company press release, Army officials used the data analytics dashboard to help with Covid-19 and to better allocate money to high-priority projects.
Additionally, investors learned that the United Kingdom has struck a deal with Palantir to get data analytics for its Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan. Importantly, the U.K. deal comes in at about 23.5 million British pounds.
The Bottom Line on PLTR Stock
So what else do investors need to know about PLTR stock? Importantly, the story here is not perfect. CNBC analyst Jim Cramer recently proclaimed that despite the hype, Palantir is not the next Tesla. And especially after its post-election rally, it looks like Palantir has needed to cool down.
However, news of these contracts today once again has PLTR stock on the move. This is clear evidence of the power of this red-hot and secretive company. Leading up to and after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, keep Palantir on your radar. That is where its real defense contract potential comes in.
On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Sarah Smith is a Web Content Producer with InvestorPlace.com.