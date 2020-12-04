The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on StartEngine Right Now

Editor’s Note: This article is regularly updated to provide the most up-to-date information.
Among the myriad of equity crowdfunding platforms — which allow anyone to invest in startups — StartEngine is one of the leaders. A critical factor for this is that the company is an early mover in the industry. But StartEngine has also been focused on innovating the platform. For example, the company recently rolled out a secondary trading platform. This allows for trading in the shares of startups, which should help to encourage even more activity on the platform.
Howard Marks is the CEO and co-founder of StartEngine. Before launching the company, he had started several other successful ventures. The most notable was Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), which has a market value of $59 billion. He also co-founded Acclaim games and it was sold to Disney (NYSE:DIS).
“Overall, I consider StartEngine to be one of the three ‘must-have’ accounts for online startup,” said Brian Belley, who is the founder of Crowdwise.org and VentureWallet. “Investing on any other equity crowdfunding platform is much more of an optional preference for investors who either want to invest in certain niches or want to spend additional time screening every equity crowdfunding deal.”
Keep in mind that StartEngine currently has over 100 deals on its platforms. So then, what are some that look good? Let’s take a look at seven:
- Fisher Wallace
- PhorMed
- Care Angel
- MedVector
- Learnt
- Van Robotics
- Atmos Home
Fisher Wallace
Treating depression continues to be a major challenge. Note that sleep medications and antidepressants can case a myriad of side effects — and some of them can be quite serious.
Yes, an alternative is behavioral therapy. While this does not have any physical side effects, it is still expensive and requires much engagement with the patient.
So what to do? Fisher Wallace believes it has a solution. The company has developed a wearable medical device that stimulates the brain to generate serotonin to modulate activity. So far, this has led to high effectiveness — and the side effect rate is less than 1%.
The Fisher Wallace device is currently undergoing three clinical trials for FDA approval (the indications are for depression, anxiety and insomnia). But it’s important to note that there has already been validation from over 60,000 patients.
The company has raised over $1 million from prior equity crowdfunding campaigns. As for the current one, the commitments are at over $814,000 and the valuation is $40 million.
PhorMed
PhorMed is a biotech startups that is focused on gene therapy. The company has developed several drugs, such as for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (HL), and Parkinson’s Disease (PD).
No doubt, these provide big market opportunities for PhorMed. The company estimates that the total spending is about $8 billion
But the diseases that PhorMed are targeting have been extremely difficult to treat. And even the successful treatments often have major side effects, like chemotherapy and radiation.
Currently, the company is in a Phase-1 Clinical trial. In other words, it will take some time to get a sense of the effectiveness of the treatments.
The CEO and founder of PhorMed is an MD and serial entrepreneur in the biotech industry. As for the chief scientific officer, he is Richard L. Chang. He has written 122 peer-reviewed academic research papers and has filed patents in areas like cancer, hematology and neurological disorders.
For the equity crowdfunding campaign, PhorMed has raised over $974,000 from 1,922 investors and the valuation is $39 million.
Care Angel
Care Angel has developed an AI-powered voice-enabled assistant to provide personalized care management and monitoring. The focus is primarily on high-risk populations who have chronic conditions. However, by using the app, it is possible to live at home.
With the Covid-19 pandemic, digital medical technologies have become mainstream. They are also a key for managed care insurance companies to provide cost-effective care.
In 2017, Care Angel app was launch and the company was able to get over 60,000 patients. Since then, the growth has remained strong. The company now works with various large health plans across the world that represent about 600,000 members. Care Angle estimates that its solution has seen 83% engagement and $41 per-member, per-month in clinical cost reductions.
For the equity crowdfunding round, the company has raised over $52,000 from 53 investors and the valuation is $45.7 million.
MedVector
Recruiting for clinical trials is usually expensive and time-consuming. This not only means a longer process for getting drugs to market, but pharma companies also have less time for patent protection. Some of the challenges with clinical trials include HIPPA privacy laws and the difficulties of putting together a diverse patient population. For example, in 2017 there was demand for about four million patients but only 1.8 million were enrolled.
But for MedVector, this an opportunity. The company is building a sophisticated telemedicine platform for clinical trials. It is a plug-and-play system that is fully compliant but has the necessary tools for finding and recruiting patients. And by leveraging telemedicine, MedVector is able to bring more efficiency. There are also functions to allow for collecting data and performing analysis for a broad array of categories like pills, sprays, inhalers, creams, drops and self-injectable medications.
In terms of traction, MedVector has signed agreements with seven hospitals that have hundreds of thousands of patients. Moreover, a case study with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has shown that the recruiting for a clinical trial took only seven weeks.
As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, MedVector has raised over $467,000 from 217 investors and the valuation is $10 million. The minimum investment amount is $495.90.
Learnt
In 2013, Eliza and Andrew Nimmich started a service — called Tutor the People — to help students raise their test scores. While it was successful, there was still a problem – that is, when a student needed a tutor the night before an exam, there was usually not one available.
Yet Eliza and Andrew saw this as an opportunity to build a scalable edtech platform. The result was the co-founding of Learnt. Based on AI, the system matches vetted tutors with students instantly. As a result, it can mean getting the best fit for different categories like SAT prep, language training, GRE prep and so on. The service is also for students from kindergarten to college.
While the AI system is in private beta (the launch is expected by the end of this year), the Tutor the People business has seen strong growth (this is a subsidiary of Learnt). The revenues jumped by 169% in 2019 to over $1 million. This was done without taking outside capital.
For the crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $57,000 from 70 investors and the valuation is $9 million.
Van Robotics
Van Robotics develops AI-powered robot tutors for K-5 students. The company’s first robot is called ABii.
This year, Van Robotics has received considerable attention. In May, the company made a pitch on the Shark Tank television show and then was selected for the Techstars accelerator program (the acceptance rate is a mere 1% to 2%).
There is definitely a need for new approaches for education. After all, only about 40% of students are proficient in math for the 4th grade level. It’s even worse for reading, where the figure is 35%. Keep in mind that these figures have not changed much during the past decade.
Yet a robot like ABii can be a big help. It makes learning fun but is also personalized for each student. For example, certified teachers create the content, which is based on national standards.
So far, Van Robotics has piloted ABii in four schools and 67% of the students showed a 37% improvement, on average, after only three lessons. Because of this, the Department of Education provided a grant to the company to have the robots deployed in 16 schools.
What about the business model? The company sells the robot for $999. There is also a consumer version, which retails for $599.
For the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $199,000 from 272 investors and the valuation is at $19.2 million. The minimum investment amount is $250.
Atmos Home
Atmos Home’s goal is to become the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) of the smart home. This is certainly ambitious. But then again, the market potential is massive. According to research from Serviceable Available Market, about 4.4 million households are looking for a smart home control system.
This seems reasonable because there are a large number of apps that have various use cases and do not necessarily integrate well. This can easily lead to awful experiences.
But the AtmosControl control system is focused on solving the problem (the product is currently in beta). It allows connections across the five most common smart home protocols, such as Wifi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave, and Infrared. These are all then controlled by voice, touch, smartphone and gestures.
Another key to AtmosControl is a focus on privacy. The company does not save the data or use it for ads. This is important because of the personal nature of smart home systems. Do you want microphones to record what’s happening? Probably not.
Since inception, the company has raised over $1.2 million and $900,000 of this has come from Luminance Brands, which is a strategic partner. In terms of the crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $635,000 from 804 investors and the valuation is $12 million.
On the date of publication, Tom Taulli did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.
Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is the author of various books on investing and technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, High-Profit IPO Strategies and All About Short Selling. He is also the author of courses on topics like the Python language and COBOL.