Velodyne Lidar News: VLDR Stock Gets a Boost From Upcoming Webinar

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock is soaring higher on Tuesday following news that it will be taking part in an upcoming webinar.
Starting off, Velodyne Lidar says it will participate in the Hexagon | AutonomouStuff webinar taking place on Dec. 15 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Dr. Mircea Gradu, Senior Vice President of Product and Quality, is the featured speaker. The presentation will focus on the Velarray H800, which is VLDR’s new solid state lidar sensor.
Another bit of CLDR stock news worth noting today is that the company will be attending the D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Virtual Conference. This is also set to take place on Dec. 15. Velodyne Lidar CEO Dr. Anand Gopalan and CFO Drew Hamer will be taking part in an investor meeting that day as well.
VLDR stock is getting quite the boost from the news today. Along with that comes an increase in trading. As of this writing, the company has moved more than 12 million shares. That’s a nice spike over its daily average trading volume of 3.18 million shares.
More About Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) Stock
VLDR stock was up 14.7% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.