6 General Motors EV News Headlines Making GM Stock Sexier Today

When it comes to vehicle manufacturers, General Motors (NYSE:GM) may have the reputation of being a bit “old school” or “stodgy,” but based on headlines coming out of this year’s annual Consumer Electronics Show, that may be about to change. The company even unveiled a new logo that AdWeek says, “hints at its all-electric future.”
In fact, on Jan. 12, GM chairman and CEO Mary Barra delivered the keynote address at CES 2021 where she stated: “Laying the foundation for an all-electric future is just the beginning.”
So what exciting products and strategies does GM have planned? Let’s dive into their top EV-related announcements from this year’s conference below:
No. 1: GM Cadillac Halo Flying Car
It’s a drone! It’s a helicopter! It’s a fully autonomous air taxi! Cadillac’s electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL) was one of the most exciting concepts General Motors presented this week. But don’t hold your breath for a ride in the luxurious single-seater aircraft anytime soon. The Cadillac eVTOL is not currently slated for production. The company is thinking ahead, however. According to GM’s global design chief Michael Simcoe, “We are preparing for a world where advances in electric and autonomous technology make personal air travel possible.”
No. 2: GM Cadillac Halo Self-Driving Pod
Another surprising reveal from the Halo portfolio, was the Cadillac personal autonomous vehicle (PAV) concept car. The driverless cockpit looks like a futuristic living room, with a wrap-around white leather couch and wood-look floors. The interior is also loaded with tons of technology including biometric sensors and both voice and hand-gesture controls. Again, this concept vehicle is not currently slated for production, but shows off where GM designers think the future is headed.
No. 3: GM Cadillac Celestiq
While the flying car and self-driving pod may not be around the corner, GM does have actual production plans for 30 new electric vehicles in the near future. One of the most anticipated is Cadillac Celestiq. The high-tech sedan was described as “an ultra-luxury, fully electric … show car.” No images were shared, but conference attendees were told the vehicle would feature a full-glass panoramic roof that would allow occupants to set different levels of transparency. In addition, the Celestiq would house an enormous touchscreen the size of the entire dashboard.
No. 5: GM Brightdrop — Electric Delivery Van
Announced on Tuesday, during Barra’s keynote, BrightDrop is the latest vehicle brand from GM. The new business unit will focus on electric solutions for commercial customers. One of its first launches will be the EV600 electric delivery van. Slated to be released before 2022, the cargo vans will feature 250 miles of range and fast recharge times. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has already signed on for the first 500 units.
No. 6: GM Brightdrop — Electric Delivery Box
Another BrightDrop debut, was the EP1 propulsion-assisted pallet. The motorized box is intended for short-distance parcel transport.
Think: The final leg of the journey, from truck to customer. The package hauler moves at the speed of its companion, up to 3 mph, and makes it safer, easier and more efficient for couriers to unload their packages and get them to their final destination.
For more on GM stock and the potential impacts from the EV boom, check out:
- GM Is the Only True EV Value Stock
- Nikola’s Altered Agreement With GM Permanently Changed the Equation
- 4 EV Stocks That Will Challenge Tesla
- Why General Motors Looks Like the New IBM
On the date of publication, Vicki Passmore did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Vicki Passmore is a Web Content Producer with InvestorPlace.com.