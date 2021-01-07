7 Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy This Week

Editor’s Note: This article on equity crowdfunding is regularly updated to bring you relevant, up-to-date information.
We all know the early bird gets the worm. In the investment market, many people — particularly speculators — operate under that same policy. Typically, this means buying into initial public offerings (IPOs). However, thanks to recent laws opening the doors to equity crowdfunding and private investing ventures for the non-accredited investor (i.e. most of us), new opportunities have emerged.
One of the biggest drawbacks with IPOs is that they’re not really ground-floor investments. Instead, the leadup to a company’s public debut has been fleshed out. Sure, many have strong performances right out of the gate, allowing speculators to enjoy quick profits. But Wall Street’s graveyard is also filled with plenty of names that failed to catch on.
On the other hand, although equity crowdfunding is inherently risky, the allure is that if ventures succeed in the leadup, the real early bird investors can sell their holdings at a nice rate. Often, private investing requires you to hold your position in an illiquid market until the big IPO payoff. But to the victor goes the spoils.
Another reason to consider equity crowdfunding is its gaining popularity. According to data from McKinsey & Company, the value of alternative investments worldwide increased 125% between 2005 and 2013. So, private investing is not a new concept — pent-up demand has been brewing for decades.
Unsurprisingly, the number of campaigns has also increased significantly. In 2017, we saw over 38,000 pitches to private investing participants. Based on data from Statista.com, experts predict we’ll see 67,000 proposals by 2024. In other words, this sector is on fire, necessitating at least a rethink on portfolio growth.
Still, you should be aware of the risks. According to Forbes, “90% of startups fail.” While you can deploy analytical methods to find the viable 10%, the raw odds absolutely do not favor you. At the very least, you could be looking at holding your position for many years without any accrued benefits.
Therefore, it’s imperative that you do your due diligence on any venture. Don’t be afraid to ask questions — the more difficult, the better. And above all, don’t take anything at face value until you’ve verified it for yourself.
Nevertheless, the bottom line is that if you want explosive growth, you need to start in the earliest phase possible. With the burgeoning equity crowdfunding market, this previously exclusive opportunity is now yours for the taking.
Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy: C-Reveal Therapeutics
It’s a topic that very few people want to discuss yet it has become a tragic scar on the human experience: cancer. In 2020, experts estimated that 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed, with 606,520 projected to die from the disease. Finding a solution has been an increasingly frustrating proposition considering the amount of resources invested into research.
However, biotechnology firm C-Reveal Therapeutics, one of the equity crowdfunding offers on the Netcapital network, may have a solution. Founded by Harvard scientists and levering proprietary innovations developed at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard University, C-Reveal states that the immune system depends on distinct markers (or tumor antigens) to identify which cells are cancerous or not.
Unfortunately, various medical research papers indicate that many tumors have low antigen load. Therefore, it’s difficult for traditional cancer therapeutics designed to bolster the body’s immune response to reach their highest efficacy potential. C-Reveal gets around this problem through a process designed to reveal “hidden” tumors to the immune system.
Primarily, this innovation allows the “immune system to recognize, target, and attack cancer cells.” It also allows “existing cancer immunotherapies to work in a greater number of patients.”
With chronic conditions virtually destined to overtake healthcare facility’s focus once the novel coronavirus finally fades away, C-Reveal could become a supremely relevant private investing opportunity. For more information, please visit the company’s investor pitch deck on Netcapital.com.
Phoenix PharmaLabs
Pain is a serious topic in this country. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “chronic pain affects approximately 50 million U.S. adults, and high-impact chronic pain (i.e., interfering with work or life most days or every day) affects approximately 20 million U.S. adults.” Naturally, many sufferers turn to medication to alleviate their symptoms.
Unfortunately, both prescription and over-the-counter meds can be excessively powerful for certain conditions. More critically, drugs often create addiction problems as a side effect. And that has contributed to our other national health crisis, opioid addiction. Further, the CDC estimates that the economic burden just for prescription opioid misuse is $78.5 billion a year.
We need a solution for this increasingly dire situation, and equity crowdfunding play Phoenix PharmaLabs may be it. The claim to fame for Phoenix is its incredibly potent painkiller PPL-103. Laboratory tests on animals reveals that it’s 10 times more potent than morphine. Further, it has a long duration of over 24 hours.
But the best part is that PPL-103 has demonstrated little to no addiction potential. As well, there is no physical dependence on the drug candidate, translating to no withdrawal symptoms. Once Covid-19 fades into the rearview mirror, the U.S. will need to tackle the opioid crisis. Phoenix appears promising, and you can learn more by visiting it’s Netcapital investment prospectus.
Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy: Blendid
One of the most profound innovations over the last several years has been artificial intelligence. By allowing computers to “think” for themselves, it alleviates much of the busy work that we humans must do, freeing us for more productive or creative endeavors. However, a slight drawback for AI is that much of the technology is centered on software, and much of that is in proprietary or isolated silos.
In other words, AI can be somewhat esoteric for the everyday person. However, Blendid, an exciting equity crowdfunding opportunity on the MicroVentures platform, will probably change minds.
A robotics and AI specialist, Blendid — as the name suggests — brought these two core attributes together to develop a fully autonomous robotic kiosk which serves smoothies “made fresh-on-demand and customized to individual taste and nutrition preferences.” Better yet, Blendid kiosks have already been deployed in college cafeterias and supermarkets.
Moving forward, the company has two main revenue channels: operating branded food service locations and licensing of its robotics/AI solutions to other food-and-beverage operators. Under ordinary circumstances, Blendid would have likely generated intense interest. In the new normal, this innovation may be mission critical.
That’s because people are still afraid to venture out. You can see that through various data points provided by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, which reveals a lack of consumer sentiment improvement regarding the health crisis. To find out more about this potentially game-changing private investing venture, check out Blendid’s pitch deck.
ShoppinPal
As a consumer in the 21st century, whenever you buy something, you expect the order to go through without any trouble. And this is no time for businesses to produce excuses — if the consumer experience is poor, customers will simply go to a rival company.
Not surprisingly, Cleo, the global leader in cloud and ecosystem integration technology, conducted a survey on IT processes, revealing huge (and unnecessary costs) related to internal tech pain points. “Poor integrations and lack of resources contribute to hundreds of lost orders each year, leading to annual revenue losses in the range of $250,000 to $500,000 for 57 percent of those surveyed and upward of $1,000,000 for others.”
Again, this is money that’s flushed down the toilet simply due to lack of integration or system inefficiencies. Fortunately, ShoppinPal helps mitigate these lost revenues by delivering an integration platform as a service (iPaaS) which connects software applications operating in different environmental silos.
Basically, ShoppinPal’s iPaaS tools enables businesses to connect its disparate systems — think human resources, accounting, point-of-purchase equipment, consumer-facing apps — under one umbrella. This way, businesses don’t lose sales opportunities for preventable inefficiencies.
Additionally, the Covid-19 crisis means that much of the consumer economy has been devastated. This no time to take the customer for granted. To learn more about this equity crowdfunding offer, check out its investment proposition on Microventures.com.
Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy: Boaz Bike
As expected, the President Joe Biden administration sent a strong signal about future environmental policies, bringing the U.S. back under the Paris Agreement. While the climate agreement may not necessarily have the most teeth, the move was pure politics at play: with this executive order, President Biden publicly demonstrated that he will reverse many of former President Donald Trump’s contentious policies.
Frankly, this has been brilliant news for clean-energy related companies, such as electric vehicle firms. But while so much media and investor attention is paid in high-profile names like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), you don’t want to ignore another burgeoning subsegment: micro-mobility.
If you want to think big with your equity crowdfunding opportunities, you should invest “small” with Boaz Bike, a hot listing on the WeFunder private investing network. Specializing in safe and efficient electric scooters, Boaz Bike allows a new generation of urban dwellers to zip around town without having to deal with the costs and inconveniences of owning and operating a car.
Further, a Wall Street Journal editorial explained in great depth why the physical office won’t go away anytime soon. Primarily, we don’t have a framework for how businesses will operate remotely when the pandemic is gone. In other words, remote workers are getting the job done, but is this because they’re more productive at home or because there’s not enough work going around due to the pandemic?
Well, if the office culture resumes post-pandemic, you’ll likely want to have a micro-mobility play in your private investing portfolio. To learn more about this eco-friendly personal transportation platform, check out its investor pitch deck on WeFunder.com.
Project M
A major draw of getting involved in equity crowdfunding is the chance for finding the next Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on the ground floor. While it’s possible, you should remind yourself that most private investing ventures fail for various reasons. In addition, many of these opportunities are in the same tech field, making competition and saturation a problem.
But the beauty of equity crowdfunding is that all sectors are represented, including the tattoo and heavy metal lifestyle. Yes, you heard me right: rock n’ roll wants to expand its presence via Project M and its private investing pitch listed on WeFunder.
Before you roll your eyes, you should be aware that the tattoo industry is quite a large niche market. According to experts, the sector is estimated to be worth $1.1 billion, and featured a 3.2% annualized growth rate between 2015 to 2020, despite Covid-19’s disruption last year. Therefore, once we’re pandemic-free, Project M could see a spike in valuation.
According to Project M’s WeFunder profile, the company owns the number one brand in tattooing (Inked), heavy metal (Revolver) and music comedy (The Hard Times). Further, it has a 20-plus-year history working with top talent in the music industry, including acts like Metallic and Post Malone. That has allowed Project M to amass over 50 million followers on social media and five million unique monthly users.
In other words, don’t let your biases get in the way of a potentially groundbreaking opportunity. To learn more, head on over to Project M’s investment prospectus.
Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy: TapRm
Before the pandemic ruined everything, purchasing beer online was an ordeal. Unfortunately, only a microscopic amount of beer is sold online because of heavy regulations that overwhelmingly benefit middlemen. Thus, while most other retail sectors have joined the 21st century, the beer industry is stuck in horse-and-buggy mode.
As you might imagine, it was only a matter of time before a company recognized the gross inefficiency problems and that organization is TapRm, one of the most practical equity crowdfunding plays on the Republic.co platform. After all, what is the point of doing anything if you can’t enjoy with it some pizza and suds?
To my knowledge, TapRm can’t help you on the pie front but it’s possibly about to engineer a revolution in how beer is delivered. By acquiring a comprehensive license, TapRm is essentially the all-in-one solution for beer lovers everywhere. By combining wholesale, retail, delivery and marketing under one umbrella, the company can offer delivery services for small brewers, even if they don’t have a traditional distribution deal.
This greatly expands the beer industry’s reach, which is crucial during the pandemic. Ample evidence suggests that most Americans are still afraid to go out in public for non-essential reasons. Thus, e-commerce remains tremendously relevant, which should lift TapRm. To get the inside scoop, please visit the company’s investor pitch deck on Republic.co.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.
