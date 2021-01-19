A 1964 Prediction Comes True

|
What’s the connection between a futurist from 1964 … robots … and a stock-research project Louis Navellier has been working on called, Project Mastermind?
Earlier this week, Louis wrote about the connection between these seemingly unrelated things to his Market 360 subscribers. And as you’ll learn below, it ties in with a way to generate big returns in the stock market, without taking on equally big risk.
Predictions Become Reality With Project Mastermind
By Louis Navellier
Have you ever heard of Isaac Asimov? He was a famous science-fiction author and professor of biochemistry at Boston University in the mid-1900s. A good chunk of his science-fiction work was centered around robots, gadgets and the future.
One piece of writing Asimov is most famously known for is his “Three Laws of Robotics”:
1. “A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.”
2. “A robot must obey orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.”
3. “A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.”
Of course, these laws are fictional. But to this day, folks are still arguing about their validity and accuracy … especially as the fascination with robots and the future in our society continues to grow.
To be clear, though, while there are engineers and scientists building robots all over the world, there are none that are even remotely close to “human-like.” So, there’s no need to worry about a robot breaking one of Asimov’s laws!
However, there’s something else Asimov is famous for that is applicable to today …
After going to the 1964 World Fair, Asimov wrote this in a New York Times article:
“Much effort will be put into the designing of vehicles with ‘Robot-brains’ — vehicles that can be set for particular destinations and that will then proceed there without interference by the slow reflexes of a human driver. I suspect one of the major attractions of the 2014 Fair will be rides on small roboticized cars which will maneuver in crowds at the two-foot level, neatly and automatically avoiding each other.”
Sound familiar? He’s talking about self-driving cars.
Today we have Google (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL) — just to name a few — racing to release the first fully autonomous vehicle (AV). We’re not quite there yet, but that goalpost sure is moving closer with each new generation of AV technology.
And companies showing a ton of growth are focused on developing this kind of next-generation technology.
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a great example …
NVIDIA is a leading computer graphics company, making graphic processing units (GPUs) for consumers and businesses.
Thanks to Project Mastermind, I recommended this stock to my subscribers back in 2016. In 2019, we sold it for a whopping 166% gain!
It might surprise some people, but I owe all my investing success to one college assignment. At Cal State Hayward, one of my professors tasked me with creating a model portfolio that would mimic the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 index.
It was a dream assignment for a numbers guy like me … but I failed at it spectacularly.
The problem? My model kept beating the S&P 500.
This was back in the late 1970s, when everyone believed it was virtually impossible to beat the market without taking on excessive risk. Conventional wisdom was that you might get lucky for a while, but no one could consistently beat the market.
Thankfully, my professors gave me unprecedented access to Wells Fargo’s expensive and powerful mainframe computers to continue to build my stock selection models. (Remember, this was more than 30 years ago, before laptops and PCs.)
Through hundreds of hours of research, I discovered how an elite type of stock consistently outperformed the broad market, year in and year out. After extensive analysis, I isolated the eight key qualities that these super-performing stocks shared … and I developed a system for riding them.
The research I did back then serves as the foundation of what is now an advanced, high-tech method of computerized market analysis, or Project Mastermind.
Finding the Next Big Winners with Project Mastermind
As you can now see, with Project Mastermind I can find the next big winners in the stock market without the risk.
On January 19, at 4 p.m., I’m hosting a special event where I unveil Project Mastermind and reveal the stock I’ve rated number-one based on insights from Project Mastermind — ticker symbol and all …
I can already tell you with confidence — this recommendation has the potential to double your money or more over the next three months.
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
Google (GOOG), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)