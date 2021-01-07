Home / Today's Market / CBAT Stock Alert: CBAK Energy Shares Soar on Nio Battery News

CBAK stock is on the move Thursday thanks to some exciting electric vehicle news

By Nick Clarkson, Web Editor Jan 7, 2021, 10:53 am EST

Shares of CBAK Energy (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock are blasting off to start Thursday morning, but not due to anything directly related to the company.

The reason for the rise is because of a report published on Wednesday from cnEVpost, a website focused on electric vehicle news in China. In the article, it states that Nio (NYSE:NIO) will begin making vehicle models with “lower-cost lithium iron phosphate batteries to expand its consumer base.”

That said, cnEVpost says word of this news comes from a WeChat account that closely follows the Chinese auto industry. It is also reported that Nio contracted a production line of these specific batteries from Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), China’s largest auto lithium-ion battery maker.

So, where exactly does CBAK Energy — and CBAT stock — come into all of this? Well, the firm is one of the leading China-based companies focused on the researching, developing and manufacturing of high-power lithium-ion batteries. In turn, it seems investors are thinking that this news with Nio could later provide some business for CBAK.

CBAT stock was up 21.5% as of Thursday morning.

