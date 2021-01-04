Ethereum Price Prediction 2021: 5 ETH Experts Share Their Outlook

Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) price prediction 2021 news is heating up as investors take an interest in the cryptocurrency.
Let’s take a look at some of the top ethereum price predictions for 2021, as collected from AMBCrypto.
- Let’s start off with Mike McGlone of Bloomberg. He’s looking at a range of $500 to $700 this year.
- Blockfyre co-founder Simon Dedic is expecting a bit more. He estimates that the cryptocurrency will see its price remain above $800 this year.
- WalletInvestor.com also weighs in on the cryptocurrency’s value with a 2021 estimate of $872.
- Next up is DigitalCoinPrice.com, which has a $1493 range for the cryptocurrency over one year.
- Blocktown Capital managing partner James Todaro has much higher expectations than any of the others. His 2021 ethereum price prediction soars well above the others at $9,000.
Here’s More Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrency News from InvestorPlace
- Cryptocurrencies Outlook 2021: The Best Performing Asset Class Is Primed for More
- Bitcoin: Buy or Sell Now & How?
- 7 Explosive Cryptocurrencies to Buy After the Bitcoin Halvening
- The Ripple Dip Is Overdone and Buyers Will Step in Soon Enough
- Ripple (XRP): 14 Things to Know About the Ripple Lawsuit as XRP Plunges
- XRP is an Important Altcoin, Just Not One to Buy Other Than as a Gamble
- As Ripple Rips, Crypto Bulls See Much More Room to Run
- Ripple Investors Are Watching the Dip
- Why Ripple Might Be the Crypto for Crypto Skeptics
- 3 Altcoins That Could Outpace Bitcoin in the Coming Years
- The 3 Best Ways to Invest in Cryptocurrency
- This Altcoins Misunderstanding Could Cost You a Fortune
ETH is up 6.6% as of noon Monday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.