EZGO IPO: 12 Things for Potential EZGO Stock Investors to Know

EZGO makes and sells electric bikes in China

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 26, 2021, 2:58 pm EST

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday and it was a success for the electric bicycle company with shares of the stock soaring higher.

Here’s everything investors need to know about EZGO Technologies and its IPO.

  • EZGO Technologies is a maker of electric bicycles in China.
  • The company does so through its Cenbird and Dilang brands.
  • It also leverages its Internet of Things (IoT) platform to handle the sale and rental of its electric bikes.
  • Other offerings from the company include battery pack sales, battery transfers, and a charging business.
  • The company launched shares of its stock on the Nasdaq Exchange today under the EZGO ticker.
  • This saw EZGO Technologies offerings a total of 2.8 million shares of EZGO stock for an IPO price of $4 per share.
  • It says that this will result in 11.2 million in gross proceeds from the IPO, before and fees or deductions.
  • The offering also includes a 45-day option for underwriters to acquire an additional 420,000 shares at the IPO price.
  • ViewTrade Securities was the sole manager of the EZGO Technologies IPO.
  • EZGO Technologies says the goal of going public was to raise capital for its business.
  • Founder and CEO Jianhui YE says that this will allow the company to move forward with its growth plans for 2021 and beyond.
  • The company has already seen more than 5 million shares change hands since entering the public market today.

EZGO stock was up 287.5% as of Tuesday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

