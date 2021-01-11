NIO Stock: Senior Convertible Note News Shakes Nio Shares

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) was having a great start to the week. After completing its annual Nio Day event and unveiling a new all-electric sedan, shares closed Monday higher by more than 6%. However, an after-hours announcement has NIO stock falling. What is that announcement? And what does it mean for investors?
After the closing bell, Nio published a press release detailing a proposal to issue $1.3 billion in senior convertible notes. According to the release, the company plans to release $650 million worth of senior convertible notes due in 2026. It will also release $650 million in senior convertible notes due in 2027. Although the company is vague, Nio did say it plans to use proceeds to fund general corporate operations and strengthen its balance sheet.
But what does this really mean? For those unfamiliar, a senior convertible note is a debt security that takes priority. Essentially, the notes convert into a predefined amount of common stock shares. As James Chen wrote for Investopedia, both startups and well-established companies rely on this type of financing. That is because senior convertible notes give companies easy access to the proceeds. Plus, actually issuing the notes is relatively inexpensive.
Based on that definition, the move by Nio makes some sense. The company says it wants to further strengthen its balance sheet, so why not pursue an easy way to do just that? However, investors may be looking for more details on what it plans to do with the proceeds. Additionally, after recently completing a secondary offering, investors may be worried about dilution. Remember, holders can eventually convert these notes to common stock shares.
NIO Stock News: Is It Really That Bad?
Right now there is no need to panic. As with the recent secondary offering, Nio took advantage of recent positive sentiment to strengthen its cash position. Granted, investors would certainly appreciate more information about the general corporate operations that need funding. However, following the success of Nio Day and the rally leading up to it, now appears to be the perfect time for such a financing move. Plus, consider just how expensive some of the new initiatives will be — solid-state battery tech is not exactly cheap!
Ask yourself this: Do you believe in the future potential of NIO stock? Did the announcement of the ET7 all-electric sedan appeal to you? What about the autonomous driving tech and the 150 kilowatt hour battery? If you still feel confident in the long-term trajectory and recent company news, try not to let the senior convertible note offering shake you. Perhaps more information from Nio will be just around the corner.
On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Sarah Smith is a Web Content Producer with InvestorPlace.com.