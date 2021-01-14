Petco IPO: 12 Things for Potential WOOF Stock Investors to Know as Shares Start Trading

Petco (NASDAQ:WOOF) is kicking off its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday morning after revealing details about WOOF stock yesterday.
Here’s everything potential Petco investors need to know as shares of WOOF stock start trading today.
- To start off with, shares of the company’s stock are trading on the Nasdaq Exchange under the WOOF ticker.
- The Petco IPO has the company offering a total of 48 million shares of its Class A stock.
- It’s pricing shares of this stock at $18 each.
- This has the company expecting to bring in $816.5 million from the Petco IPO after underwriting fees and not accounting for extra shares sold.
- Underwriters of the IPO have a 30-day option to acquire an additional 7.2 million shares of WOOF stock at the IPO price.
- The lead joint book-runners of the offering are Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities.
- Citigroup, Evercore ISI, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-runners of the IPO.
- The co-managers for the company’s public debut are Baird and Guggenheim Securities.
- The IPO is set to close next Tuesday.
- Petco is a health and wellness company with a focus on providing its services to pets, pet owners, and Petco partners.
- The company was founded in 1965 and currently operates more than 1,500 pet care centers in the U.S., Mexico, and Puerto Rico.
- Included in these locations are over 100 veterinary hospitals located inside its stores.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.