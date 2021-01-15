Playtika IPO: 12 Things to Know as Mobile Gaming Play PLTK Stock Starts Trading

The week is almost over, but mobile gaming Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is just kicking things off. Investors who have been paying attention to the Playtika IPO know that PLTK stock starts trading today. But for those less familiar, what do you need to know? And what makes this initial public offering worth watching?
To start, investors should know that Playtika is one of the leading developers of mobile-based casino games. With that in mind, here is what you should know about the Playtika IPO and PLTK stock now:
- As of today, PLTK stock is now trading on the Nasdaq Exchange.
- During its IPO, Playtika raised $1.9 billion by offering 69.5 million shares at $27 each.
- This was above its IPO range of $22-$24 and initial estimates for it to raise $1.6 billion.
- New investors at this time include BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Caledonia and Tiger Global Management.
- Founded by Robert Antokol and Uri Shahak, Playtika is currently based in Israel.
- However, Chinese investors Giant Network Group and Yunfeng Capital control the Playtika holdings company.
- Following the IPO, the holdings company will maintain 80% of the voting power.
- Additionally, investors should note that Playtika is related to Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR).
- At one point, a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment held Playtika. However, that unit, Caesars Interactive, sold Playtika to the Chinese investors in 2o16.
- Playtika still offers the popular Caesars Casino game in addition to names like Bingo Blitz and Solitaire Grand Harvest.
- For investors, there are a few things that stand out about PLTK stock. Unlike other recent debuts, Playtika is already profitable and produces healthy cash flow.
- As Renaissance Capital highlights though, two of its top titles accounted for half of its fiscal 2019 revenue.
The Playtika IPO and PLTK Stock
But what else should investors know about the Playtika IPO as PLTK stock starts trading?
Well, right now Playtika offers an already-profitable way to get into the hot world of mobile games, and particularly the world of mobile casino games. One trend that we saw emerge during the Covid-19 pandemic was a growing interest in both mobile gaming and online gambling offerings. Playtika combines the two to bring the pastime to your fingertips — and its games are already quite popular. According to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Playtika had 10.9 million daily active users during the third quarter.
Although the post-pandemic opportunity is not 100% clear, Playtika at least is confident. In those same filings, the company notes that global mobile gaming should hit $115 billion in 2021, up from $86.3 billion in 2020.
As always, be careful about diving into a new offering. However, once you do your own research, the Playtika IPO is certainly one to watch.
On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Sarah Smith is a Web Content Producer with InvestorPlace.com.