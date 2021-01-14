Big data is a big deal, especially if you’ve an investor in Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). The Denver-based software company is hoping 2021 will be its big date with data destiny and since going public in October, shares have jumped 168%. Yet almost all that action happened prior to Thanksgiving. Since then, Palantir stock has dealt in small data share-price wise, off 8% and trading at $25.50.
Of course, the company is in its infancy as a public entity (it was founded in 2003), so investors shouldn’t get in a lather just yet. But given the high expectations for Palantir stock, or anything that comes off an IPO these days, you can feel just a few investors getting itchy. Antsy. Is it too late to pull out and look for the next up-1,000%-in-30 days electric vehicle newcomer or pandemic vaccine hotshot?
Sometimes I wonder if it’s gotten that bad with investors lately. Maybe they should take a cue from Palantir co-founder and CEO Alex Karp. He waited 16 years to go public; can’t PLTR shareholders give it at least 16 weeks? Or 16 hours? Here we’ll look at the case for getting behind this high-tech data analytics player.
Palantir Stock: Analytics Meets the Analysts
Okay, so we’ve got a company with close to two decades under its belt, dealing in an area of tech that will only grow exponentially as data analytics becomes more accessible and essential to businesses worldwide. Palantir’s stock and trade is particularly critical: building platforms for complex and sensitive data environments. The public debut delivered a nice jolt for shareholders and while the last month hasn’t been spectacular, it’s no flameout either.
So why, then, are three of seven analysts calling Palantir stock a hold and three more a sell? That creates a consensus ranking of underweight and the share price target of $15 is 40% lower than its current price. What doesn’t compute here? Especially since, I might add, Palantir recorded a third-quarter profit of 5 cents per share, well above the 2 cents Wall Street had forecasted.
In large part, this stems from the perception that Palantir’s valuation is off. Way off. A month ago, analysts were fairly in agreement that Palantir stock was a hold. Then came Brad Zelnick of Credit Suisse, who on Dec. 18 downgraded PLTR from “neutral” to “underperform.” If valuation’s the issue (and it certainly is Zelnick’s), then what will it take to get the company’s digits on a more even keel?
All Eyes on Live Demo Day
Palantir’s “Live Demo Day” on Jan. 26 won’t remind anyone of the late Steve Jobs, resplendent in his black turtleneck and jeans, strutting on stage with Bono at an iPod unveiling. But as PR events for nascent companies go, it’s a big one. If Live Demo Day goes well, Palantir will wow enterprise users and investors alike as it shows off its Foundry, Gotham and Apollo platforms. The company also plans to discuss its upcoming research and development roadmap for 2021.
Nor does the timing seem random, as the company issued its press release on Dec. 17, just as Palantir stock was starting to slide. In the meantime, unanswered questions must be addressed that have nothing to do with investor greed. In fact, quite the opposite.
My InvestorPlace colleague Ian Bezek rightly notes that Palantir stock is “priced for perfection going forward.” What’s more, going under the hood prior to its going public, Palantir lost hundreds of millions of dollars annually. This is more than a share price slide, folks. It’s about investors, as they so often do, waking up with an IPO hangover and asking themselves what happens after the party.
Winning Ugly Not the Way to Go
If Alex Karp is the guy to turn this around, he needs to prove his mettle quickly, no matter how long he’s been at the helm. Maybe the recent profitable quarter bodes well. But it does not make for either a track record looking back or a rock-solid foundation going forward — not yet anyway.
Thus at least for the moment, I regard Palantir stock as a wager on its sector more than anything else. If it wins, chances are it wins ugly, by virtue of an undeniable tailwind as opposed to robust internals.
That’s too much of a risk for investors at this point. Give this company in its public incarnation time to establish itself anew and pocket some earnings beats. In other words: Wait for some irrefutable data.
On the date of publication, Lou Carlozo did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.