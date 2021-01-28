Home / Today's Market / Robinhood Ban Sparks Major Backlash via Tweets, 1-Star Reviews and App Deletions

Could a class-action lawsuit be next?

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 28, 2021, 11:07 am EST

Robinhood is catching flak on social media after initiating a ban on buying stocks that have been the target of traders from Reddit WallStreetBets.

Robinhood's mobile app logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. Robinhood stocks
Source: OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com

Robinhood is an app that allows investors to buy and sell shares of stocks without the need of a stockbroker. It’s gained popularity of late due to how easily it allows for the trading of shares. That’s also made it the main platform of use for many small investors.

Robinhood is now stopping these small investors from freely trading due to the recent rise in Reddit stock squeezes from members of r/WallStreetBets. That, in turn, has angered many online and have led to a surge of negative reviews dropping the app to a one-star rating on the Play Store. Many of these reviews also mention deleting the app and moving to a new one for stock trading.

Here are a few examples of outrage over the Robinhood ban from social media users.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

