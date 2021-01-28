Home / Today's Market / Silver Stocks News: Is a Reddit Silver Squeeze Targeting AG Stock? Other Mining Stocks?

AS could also be up on positive news from a court case

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 28, 2021, 9:48 am EST

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) stock and several other silver trades are on the rise Thursday and Reddit WallStreetBets traders are likely behind the movement.

A post on r/WallStreetBets calls for traders on the social media platform to use their funds to buy up shares of silver stocks. It argues that silver is undervalued and that the group can boost its price up to match material values by purchasing shares.

This post specifically mentions First Majestic Silver as a prime target for this plan. It looks like the Redditors making use of the WSB subreddit are on board as shares of AG stock are rising rapidly this morning.

AG stock is also likely getting a slight boost from some recent news as well. The company is currently involved in a case concerning tax fraud in Mexico. A judge ruling on the case refused to charge it with tax fraud, which is a good sign for it.

WSB traders are also taking aim at other silver stocks as well this morning. Ishares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is also called out as a strong potential investment opportunity in that same Reddit post mentioned above.

PLenty of other silver stocks are also on the rise alongside these two. That includes MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG), Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM), Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK), Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM), and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS).

Here’s how each of these stocks are performing in early trading on Thursday.

  • AG up 29.8%.
  • ALV up 6.7%.
  • MAG up 11.2%.
  • WPM up 7.2%.
  • HL up 18.3%.
  • EXK up 20.1%.
  • FSM up 19.9%.
  • PAAS up 9.5%.

