Stellar Lumens Price Prediction 2021: 5 XLM Bulls Share Their Outlook

Stellar Lumens (CCC:XLM) is catching the interest of cryptocurrency investors on Wednesday and price prediction news for 2021 is heating up.
First off, let’s take a quick moment to talk about what Stellar Lumens is. This is a cryptocurrency that was founded back in 2014. While it’s not near as heavy hitter as bitcoin (CCC:BTC), Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), or Ripple (CCC:XRP), it is among the top 20 cryptocurrencies.
Stellar Lumens is also more than just a cryptocurrency. It’s also a platform for trading digital currencies as well. That means it can handle transactions for bitcoin, as well as the other previously-mentioned cryptocurrencies.
With all that out of the way, let’s take a look at what the 2021 Stellar Lumens price prediction bulls are saying.
- Trading Beasts is predicting that XLM will rise as high as 19 cents by the time 2023 rolls around.
- Coinliker takes a much more bullish stance on the cryptocurrency with an estimate of $3.33 in five years’ time.
- Crypto Rating expects it to reach 46 cents in 2021.
- CoinSwitch is among the more bullish with a Stellar Lumens price prediction of $1.
- CryptoGround finishes up the roundup of price predictions with an estimate of 74 cents.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
