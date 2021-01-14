URG Stock Alert: 5 Things to Know About Ur-Energy Amid the Unusual Stock Activity

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) stock is soaring higher early Thursday morning despite a lack of news concerning the company.
The increase in price for URG stock comes alongside a spike in the trading of the shares. This has more than its normal amount of shares trading even before markets open today.
So what exactly has URG stock on the rise this morning? There are no hard details to be sure of but it could be the target investors trying to boost shares up before taking their profits and leaving.
It’s also worth noting that shares of the stock are still in the penny stock range. That matters because lower-valued stocks such as this are typically more open to volatile trading than more expensive ones.
Whatever the case may be, there’s no denying that investors are eyeing URG stock this morning. So, here’s some help with a with a quick breakdown of what the company is all about.
- Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company that operates the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming.
- The company’s corporate headquarters is in Littleton, Colo., but its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.
- Its Lost Creek facility has a rated capacity of 2 million pounds of uranium per year.
- Ur-Energy also operates the Shirley Basin and Lucky Mc mine sites in the Shirley Basin and Gas Hills mining districts of Wyoming.
- It took over these locations after acquiring Pathfinder in 2013.
URG stock was up 22.5% in pre-market trading Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.