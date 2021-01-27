VG Acquisition Stock Could Reach Max Altitude Amid Merger Rumors

If you’d like to wager on a new venture led by Sir Richard Branson, then you should check out VG Acquisition (NASDAQ:VGAC). The Virgin Group founder has a legendary track record, and this should provide some confidence to VGAC stock investors.
You’ve probably heard about some of Branson’s and Virgin Group’s successful businesses. These include Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Mobile. Lesser-known but equally interesting are Virgin Balloon Flights, Virgin Hotel, Virgin Voyages and Virgin Radio.
Another notable business to add to that list is commercial space flight operator Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE). That company already went public in 2019 through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) known as Social Capital Hedosophia.
So, it’s too late to get in on SPCE stock as a pre-deal SPAC. But could we view VGAC stock as a second chance to leverage a ground-floor opportunity with a Branson SPAC stock? Perhaps it’s possible, so let’s unpack this stock and see what’s inside.
A Closer Look at VGAC Stock
Back on Oct. 2, VG Acquisition went public and offered 48 million units at $10 apiece, thereby raising $480 million.
That’s actually 8 million more units than the company had anticipated. So evidently, VGAC stock was in high demand from the outset.
$10 is a typical pre-deal SPAC stock price, but VGAC stock didn’t stay at that level for very long. By Dec. 9, the share price had already floated up to $12 and change.
After that, the upward trajectory continued for VGAC stock. As of Jan. 22, the share price settled at $13.96. That represents a substantial gain since the initial public offering (IPO), especially considering that the shareholders don’t even know the merger target yet.
Finding Clues Amid the Rumors
It might sound odd or even irrational to invest in a shell company when the merger target isn’t known.
On the other hand, Branson is a savvy businessman and if you trust his track record, then it could make perfect sense to invest in VGAC stock.
It’s not difficult to find rumors being passed around on social media regarding which company might merge with VG Acquisition. I would advise being cautious as rumors should always be taken with a grain of salt.
There may be some clues to be gleaned from the October announcement of VG Acquisition’s IPO. For instance, it was stated that VG Acquisition “plans to use Virgin Group’s extensive resources to target businesses in consumer-facing industries.”
In addition to that, its was mentioned that “The company’s primary focus will be on businesses that provide consumer experiences in the sectors in which Virgin has historically been successful.”
Ready for Launch?
Okay, so those clues don’t narrow the field down very much. Or, do they? We can certainly consider which sectors Virgin “has historically been successful” in.
I already mentioned Virgin Galactic, which has been making strides in the space tourism market. That company has already gone public, but there’s also Virgin Orbit. This is a company which plans to provide launch services for small satellites.
Like Virgin Galactic, Virgin Orbit is making good progress. In fact, Virgin Orbit actually flew a test-flight rocket into Earth’s orbit on Jan. 17.
The company marked the occasion with an enthusiastic tweet:
“Today’s sequence of events for #LaunchDemo2 went exactly to plan, from safe execution of our ground ops all the way through successful full duration burns on both engines. To say we’re thrilled would be a massive understatement…”
Moreover, Branson recently said that Virgin Orbit would consider going public through a SPAC. More precisely, Branson said that a “SPAC is a possibility and it’s definitely on the table as a possibility going forward.”
And that’s right from the horse’s mouth, as they say.
The Bottom Line
Far be it from me to fan the flames of rumor or speculation. For all I know, Virgin Orbit might not be the eventual merger target of VG Acquisition.
Or, it might. Who really knows? The important thing to consider now is whether you feel confident in Branson’s entrepreneurial acumen. If so, feel free to pick up some shares of VGAC stock.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.