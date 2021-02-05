5 Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Next Decade

It’s impossible to know what the next 10 years could bring for investors looking for the best stocks to buy.
After all, with new innovation in just about every industry – from technology and gaming, to biotech and green energy – things could look at lot different a decade from now. However, it’s reasonable to believe companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) will do well. Even cryptocurrency miners like Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) could still thrive.
Down the road, we could see cannabis, and even psychedelics approved for us, which could benefit companies like Mind Medicine (OTC:MMEDF). The rollout of 5G, even 6G, or perhaps even 7G could hit the headlines, forcing stocks like Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) even higher than they are now.
The only thing I can suggest to you is this: Try to uncover tomorrow’s hottest trends today. Beat the herd to the punch.
Doing so could unlock the next trillion-dollar opportunity. For now, here are five of the top stocks to buy that investors may want to consider for the next 10 years.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
Top Stocks to Buy and Hold: Tesla (TSLA)
Tesla is a no-brainer for the next 10 years. With governments all over the world pushing for a greener, EV future, electric vehicles could thrive. In fact, by 2030, one in five cars could be electrified, says Morningstar.
In addition, according to the International Energy Agency, we could see up to 125 million EVs on the road by 2030. General Motors (NYSE:GM) wants to phase out sales of internal combustion engines by 2035, for example.
Plus, according to BlueWeave Consulting, over the next two years, we could see more than 240 new models of battery electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrids. Even Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF) Just said it expects for 2021 global EV demand to increase by as much as 30% year over year.
Unless there’s something that’ll replace EVs, stocks like Tesla could accelerate higher.
Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)
With 125 million EVs expected to hit the road, they need to be charged. That’s where a company like BLNK comes into play. At the moment, it has about 23,000 charging stations set up all over the world, with plans to roll out stations at parking facilities, housing units, workplace locations, hospitals, schools, universities, airports, etc.
Plus, according to the company, “Blink generates revenue by charging EV drivers to power their cars, selling EV charging hardware, providing network connectivity, processing payments for its property partners and from advertising.”
Earnings haven’t been too shabby either.
Total revenue for the first nine months of 2020 were up 84% to $3.8 million. Total revenue for Q3 increased by 18% to $900,000 year over year. It deployed 668 EV charging stations across 25 states. Product sales in Q3 2020 grew 74% to $600,000 million quarter over quarter.
Albemarle (ALB)
You can’t have electric vehicles, or really have a need for charging stations, if you don’t have enough lithium supply. At the moment, we’re running short of lithium. We’re also running short of cobalt, graphite, and even silver for the industry, but let’s focus on lithium right now.
Referred to as “white gold,” lithium is key to the EV future, with countries racing to secure enough supply to meet demand.
Even better for the ALB stock, “Lithium supply will struggle to keep up with booming electric vehicle demand in the US and abroad over the next few years, and steps will need to be taken to incentivize additional production and exploration of the battery metal,” according to Piedmont Lithium CEO Keith Phillips, as quoted by S&P Global Platts.
Marathon Patent Group (MARA)
After negative comments from Elon Musk, Janet Yellen and Bill Gates forced a sell-off in cryptocurrencies and crypto miners, it appears the pullback may be over. With plenty of retail and institutional interest, and news that Square (NYSE:SQ) just bought $170 million worth of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), we could see many coins regain lost ground.
However, if cryptocurrency isn’t your thing, crypto miners, like MARA are the next best thing. Most times when Bitcoin moves higher, for example, so do the miners.
“The term crypto mining means gaining cryptocurrencies by solving cryptographic equations through the use of computers. This process involves validating data blocks and adding transaction records to a public record (ledger) known as a blockchain,” explains InvestorPlace contributor Stavros Georgiadis.
Canopy Growth (CGC)
Cannabis is again emerging as one of the hottest opportunities for investors looking for the best stocks to buy.
With U.S. approval ratings for legalization screaming higher, coupled with those in Congress pushing for reform, cannabis stocks could see higher highs. More states are jumping on the reform bandwagon, such as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who just signed adult-use cannabis laws into the books. Senate Democrats will reportedly push reform this year, too.
At the moment, 15 states and Washington D.C. have legalized cannabis for adult recreational use. Another 36 states now allow medical use of the drug. That, in addition to potential federal legalization could see many cannabis stocks light up.
On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. A contributor to InvestorPlace.com, Ian Cooper has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999.