7 Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy This Week

We all know the early bird gets the worm. In the investment market, many people — particularly speculators — operate under that same policy. Typically, this means buying into initial public offerings (IPOs). However, thanks to recent laws opening the doors to equity crowdfunding and private investing ventures for the non-accredited investor (i.e. most of us), new opportunities have emerged.
One of the biggest drawbacks with IPOs is that they’re not really ground-floor investments. Instead, the leadup to a company’s public debut has been fleshed out. Sure, many have strong performances right out of the gate, allowing speculators to enjoy quick profits. But Wall Street’s graveyard is also filled with plenty of names that failed to catch on.
On the other hand, although equity crowdfunding is inherently risky, the allure is that if ventures succeed in the leadup, the real early bird investors can sell their holdings at a nice rate. Often, private investing requires you to hold your position in an illiquid market until the big IPO payoff. But to the victor goes the spoils.
Another reason to consider equity crowdfunding is its gaining popularity. According to data from McKinsey & Company, the value of alternative investments worldwide increased 125% between 2005 and 2013. So, private investing is not a new concept — pent-up demand has been brewing for decades.
Unsurprisingly, the number of campaigns has also increased significantly. In 2017, we saw over 38,000 pitches to private investing participants. Based on data from Statista.com, experts predict we’ll see 67,000 proposals by 2024. In other words, this sector is on fire, necessitating at least a rethink on portfolio growth.
Still, you should be aware of the risks. According to Forbes, “90% of startups fail.” While you can deploy analytical methods to find the viable 10%, the raw odds absolutely do not favor you. At the very least, you could be looking at holding your position for many years without any accrued benefits.
Therefore, it’s imperative that you do your due diligence on any venture. Don’t be afraid to ask questions — the more difficult, the better. And above all, don’t take anything at face value until you’ve verified it for yourself.
Nevertheless, the bottom line is that if you want explosive growth, you need to start in the earliest phase possible. With the burgeoning equity crowdfunding market, this previously exclusive opportunity is now yours for the taking.
Now, let’s dive in and examine each one.
Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy: Zelgor
Decades ago when video game platforms first hit the mainstream, most folks viewed them as nothing more than child’s play. However, as the sector boomed to encompass a subculture and lifestyle, the revenue poured in. And now, video games represent a multi-billion-dollar industry.
What’s more, the devastating impact of the novel coronavirus fostered a new relevance for both console and mobile-based gaming. With traditional in-personal entertainment options wiped off the map, that left a void that could only be filled with digital platforms. Particularly, mobile games should soar in this environment as they facilitate camaraderie and friendly competition — concepts sorely missing during the coronavirus lockdowns.
Hence, Zelgor promises to be one of the more compelling equity crowdfunding opportunities on the Netcapital private investing marketplace. Featuring an alluring and — dare I say, addictive mobile gaming series, Noobs in Space — this flagship product recalls elements of other highly successful games, including Angry Birds and Candy Crush.
Indeed, the disruption potential is massive. According to data from Newzoo.com, it projects that the global video games market will grow to $217.9 billion in 2023, representing a 9.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2018 and 2023. It’s also in line with other projections, boding well for Zelgor.
To participate on the ground floor of a gaming-centric equity crowdfunding play, please visit Zelgor’s Netcapital investor profile. Please note the deadline is Feb. 26.
Demand Derivatives
According to renowned investor Warren Buffett, he long blasted exotic financial instruments well before they became the common enemy during the Great Recession. In 2002, Buffett warned in his annual report, “In my view, derivatives are financial weapons of mass destruction, carrying dangers that, while now latent, are potentially lethal.”
A significant factor for their destructive potential is the concept of unlimited risk. For instance, shorting a stock is dangerous because theoretically, no limit exists as to how high an asset can rise. Therefore, to complete the terms of the short contract, a trader must buy the target stock at a higher price — driving losses for other short traders in the process.
But it’s not just the short trader that can lose out. Brokerages and clearing houses may not be able to fulfill the other side of the contract, essentially leading to simultaneous bull/bear defaults. That’s where Demand Derivatives comes into the picture, one of the most complex but necessary equity crowdfunding offerings on the Netcapital platform.
Utilizing blockchain technology, Demand Derivatives seeks to create a viable alternative to the basically monopolized structure of clearing houses and derivatives trading. At the core of Demand Derivatives’ business is the elimination of unlimited risk; instead, the company will replace it with transparent maximum loss limits, with staggered stages based on an investor’s risk-reward profile.
Overall, it’s a fascinating concept that no brief blurb can do justice. To find out more, please visit Demand Derivatives’ pitch deck on Netcapital.
Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy: Oracle Health
Typically, the health products and services that you see advertised on popular media platforms address symptoms that you can see, such as an expanding waistline. However, a monitoring service for our vital organs is a concept that, while incredibly necessary, has failed to reach mass scale due to technological restrictions and most importantly, cost. Fortunately, Oracle Health may be able to disrupt this old paradigm for good.
Listed on the Republic.co private investing platform, Oracle Health has developed a tiny, insertable cardiac device which monitors the signs of heart failure, improving patient outcomes and alleviating healthcare costs — both for the broader infrastructure and the end-user.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 6.2 million adults in the U.S. have heart failure. In fact, during 2018, this condition was mentioned in 13.4% of death certificates. Also, in 2012, heart-failure-related cases cost the U.S. an estimated $30.7 billion.
As it stands, Oracle Health has an exceptionally large addressable market. But it may only grow larger as the coronavirus crisis took the focus away from chronic conditions to address the pandemic. Furthermore, because of the resultant economic recession, people will be looking for preventative measures.
This puts Oracle Health in prime position. To find out more, check out the company’s investor pitch deck.
Nectar Tulum
Back in my undergrad days, I remember the safety campus officer giving us a rundown in protective protocols and situations to avoid. Just as he was about to wrap up his lecture, he stated, “Oh yeah, one more thing…Tijuana? [Long pause] You don’t wanna.”
While the officer acknowledged the temptations of heading south of the border and engaging in shenanigans, he relayed some horror stories that got us all thinking. Ultimately, his message was that whatever you want in TJ, you can find right here in the U.S.
Well, maybe growth opportunity is one of those things that Mexico has that the U.S. is beginning to lack. That’s why Nectar Tulum, a luxury condominium development in Tulum, Mexico is so intriguing. For one thing, the price of this investment property is incredibly competitive, especially because of the context: a natural jewel located on the eastern cost of Mexico.
Second, it’s a hotspot of tourism because of its geographical proximity to major U.S. cities. As well, Tulum enjoys significant tourism from Europe. Therefore, the prospect of making a strong return on investment is rather high.
Finally, I mention my Tijuana story because Tulum is not Tijuana. While it has some issues, it doesn’t have the problemas locos that other regions of Central America have. Therefore, Nectar Tulum’s equity crowdfunding offering makes sense for those seeking ROI off the beaten path.
Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy: UNOMi
Thanks to the advancement of digitalized technologies, animation content is no longer just for kids. Indeed, an increasing number of animated films are geared toward a mature audience. Not surprisingly, then, the global animation market – including video games — brought in $261 billion in 2020, despite the terrible disruption of the coronavirus.
At the same time, the coronavirus pandemic may be the catalyst for the broader animation sector to rise even more. That’s because traditional in-person entertainment platforms are still questionable. According to a Deloitte survey, very few people attended a movie during the crisis last year. And they’re not exactly clamoring to attend one in the near future.
Therefore, in-home entertainment platforms such as streaming and video games will likely fill the void. That’s a plus for UNOMi, a subscription-service company that specializes in delivering animation solutions for content creators. Not only does the company provide lip-synching coordination between voice actors and on-screen characters and human motion tracking, it does so at significant cost savings.
That’s huge because according to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s PR release, the production cost per animation movie can range between $20 million to $300 million. Helping to bring that cost down will support more content for the audience to enjoy and drive up value for UNOMi’s equity crowdfunding offering.
To learn more about this creative private investing venture, check out UNOMi’s pitch deck on the MicroVentures network.
Kobrelms
This startup is an intriguing concept, especially in the new normal. And that’s one of the reasons why I covered it before. However, with only days left to participate in this equity crowdfunding opportunity, I thought I’d give Kobrelms another crack at it.
Mainly, we Americans have traded the traditional suit and tie for workout T-shirts and sweatpants. With connectivity platforms from companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK), it’s never been easier to get what you need done from home — or anywhere with internet connection for that matter.
But with declining coronavirus infections, you would assume that employees would return to the office. While some transition to normal has occurred, the process has been incredibly challenging. Administrative backlogs that don’t have anything to do with the workplace, such as availability of childcare and public transportation has stymied recall efforts. As well, those who have long-term Covid-19 symptoms have found it difficult to get back into the swing of things.
It’s possible, then, that this unprecedented work-from-home initiative will continue for several more months. If so, this gives Kobrelms extended relevance. To learn more, head on over to its private investing profile on MicroVentures.com.
Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy: Quadrant Biosciences
Back in 2016, global infectious disease diagnostics market had a value of $13.93 billion. Around that time, experts believed that this sector would grow at a CAGR of 5.6% to hit $19.35 billion in 2022. However, I think it’s safe to say that this is likely an underestimate.
With the explosive rise of coronavirus in which cases have only now started to subside in the U.S., everyone is focused on the threat of biological hazards. Thus, Quadrant Biosciences — one of the popular equity crowdfunding opportunities on the WeFunder marketplace — is entering the sector at the right time with its saliva-based diagnostics solutions.
Prior to the crisis, Quadrant was one of the few to develop diagnostics for neurological conditions like autism spectrum disorder. However, sensing the urgent need, management pivoted to coronavirus diagnostics, which is a great thing. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want a giant swab being jammed up my nose. With a “spit kit,” the process of testing got a lot more feasible.
Plus, I wouldn’t let the vaccine rollout alone discourage you from considering this private investing venture. That’s because the SARS-CoV-2 virus could become endemic, according to many medical experts. If so, we’ll need a robust testing infrastructure to deal with future outbreaks.
To learn more about this critical business offering, check out Quadrant Biosciences’ pitch deck on WeFunder.com.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.
Investing through equity and real estate crowdfunding or asset tokenization requires a high degree of risk tolerance. Despite what individual companies may promise, there’s always the chance of losing a portion, or the entirety, of your investment. These risks include:
1) Greater chance of failure
2) Risk of fraudulent activity
3) Lack of liquidity
4) Economic downturns
5) Dearth of investor education
Read more: Private Investing Risks