7 Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy This Week

We all know the early bird gets the worm. In the investment market, many people — particularly speculators — operate under that same policy. Typically, this means buying into initial public offerings (IPOs). However, thanks to recent laws opening the doors to equity crowdfunding and private investing ventures for the non-accredited investor (i.e. most of us), new opportunities have emerged.
One of the biggest drawbacks with IPOs is that they’re not really ground-floor investments. Instead, the leadup to a company’s public debut has been fleshed out. Sure, many have strong performances right out of the gate, allowing speculators to enjoy quick profits. But Wall Street’s graveyard is also filled with plenty of names that failed to catch on.
On the other hand, although equity crowdfunding is inherently risky, the allure is that if ventures succeed in the leadup, the real early bird investors can sell their holdings at a nice rate. Often, private investing requires you to hold your position in an illiquid market until the big IPO payoff. But to the victor goes the spoils.
Another reason to consider equity crowdfunding is its gaining popularity. According to data from McKinsey & Company, the value of alternative investments worldwide increased 125% between 2005 and 2013. So, private investing is not a new concept — pent-up demand has been brewing for decades.
Unsurprisingly, the number of campaigns has also increased significantly. In 2017, we saw over 38,000 pitches to private investing participants. Based on data from Statista.com, experts predict we’ll see 67,000 proposals by 2024. In other words, this sector is on fire, necessitating at least a rethink on portfolio growth.
Still, you should be aware of the risks. According to Forbes, “90% of startups fail.” While you can deploy analytical methods to find the viable 10%, the raw odds absolutely do not favor you. At the very least, you could be looking at holding your position for many years without any accrued benefits.
Therefore, it’s imperative that you do your due diligence on any venture. Don’t be afraid to ask questions — the more difficult, the better. And above all, don’t take anything at face value until you’ve verified it for yourself.
Nevertheless, the bottom line is that if you want explosive growth, you need to start in the earliest phase possible. With the burgeoning equity crowdfunding market, this previously exclusive opportunity is now yours for the taking.
Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy: MyndVR
While novel coronavirus infections appear to be thankfully on the decline as I write this, it may be too early to celebrate. We’ve seen just how badly the disease can spark a second wave if we let our guards down. Therefore, government officials may continue to impose tight restrictions.
Unfortunately, every action has a reaction and in this case, mental health issues have skyrocketed due to the isolation that we all must endure. However, the problem is especially acute for the most vulnerable Americans: our elderly population.
For them, it’s a two-front battle. First, nobody can visit them because of the many mandates in place. Second, they really can’t take go out and meet other people because the Covid-19 crisis impacts those with underlying conditions the most.
Fortunately, MyndVR, one of the most exciting equity crowdfunding listings on private investing network Republic has a unique solution: leverage the power of virtual reality (VR) to promote true human connectivity.
Let’s face it — our senior citizens deserve better than to be stuck in some nursing home, especially during this terrible calamity. With MyndVR, users are able to transport themselves to exotic locations and engage in new digital activities — keeping the mind sharp in lieu of traditional physical activities.
Plus, it’s a great platform to communicate with loved ones without fear of disease transmission, helping to alleviate symptoms of loneliness and promoting overall wellbeing. To learn more about this feel-good equity crowdfunding offer, please visit MyndVR’s Republic investor pitch deck.
FCF – Beasts
No longer a niche market segment the exclusive domain of the friendless, video games have soared in popularity over the last several years. While action and first-person-shooters dominate the gaming sector, sports-themed titles are incredibly popular. According to data from the NPD Group, in 2018, sports games took 11.1% market share of total units sold, just 0.2% behind the third place role-playing games.
The incredible popularity of games is no surprise, especially during this Covid-19 crisis. With virtually all in-person entertainment options taken down by jurisdictional mandates, digital entertainment has filled the void. But despite improvements in graphics and in-game features, sports games are just that, games.
However, FCF – Beasts, one of the compelling equity crowdfunding opportunities on Republic, is about to change this paradigm. Instead of pixelated characters, FCF players are essentially co-owners of a real football league. That’s right — the players are real, as are the in-game tactics and most importantly, the hits.
Currently operating a league of four teams, FCF invites players to choose their team owners: Quavo, Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman, and Trevor May. During games which are streamed live by Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Twitch, users have the option of picking between eight plays. Choose the right one and you rise up the ranks of the leaderboard, giving you greater access to influence your team of choice.
This private investing venture truly blurs the line between fantasy and reality. To learn more, head on over to FCF – Beasts’ Republic.co investment prospectus.
Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy: My Green Network
Once an extremely controversial topic, the legal cannabis market has gained substantial favor from the American public over the years. According to the Pew Research Center, two-thirds of people support marijuana legalization, basically flipping the sentiment from two decades prior.
A couple of things are going on here. First, the younger generation are generally more progressive and view cannabis use as a personal choice, not a matter of criminality. Second, many have recognized the devastating impact — and the disproportionate prosecution — of the war on drugs. Third, “agreeable” cannabis products, such as cannabidiol (CBD) have penetrated mainstream consciousness.
However, the main challenge of “cannapreneuers” is that startup costs can price out would-be businesses: we’re talking costs of half-a-million dollars or more. That’s where My Green Network, one of the equity crowdfunding plays on the MicroVentures platform, comes into the picture.
Featuring a subscription-based service, My Green Network users have full access to the company’s streamlining innovations. Rather than going through the confusing clutter of securing a cannabis business license and a green-friendly facility, among many other things, My Green guides its subscribers to the most efficient path possible.
This way, the company’s clients are focused on product development and increasing their consumer base, not on the myriad complexities of the administrative pitfalls of the legal cannabis industry. To learn more about this private investing venture, please visit My Green Network’s MicroVentures profile.
Hudson Space Systems
Increasingly, space is becoming a huge business. With companies such as SpaceX and especially Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) generating headlines for their ultimate frontier business models, the broader space exploration sector has not only garnered public interest, it’s attracting huge investment dollars.
According to data from the Space Foundation, the value of the commercial space products and services sector reached nearly $218 billion in 2019. As well, commercial infrastructure and support industries rang up $119.2 billion, while global government spending hit nearly $87 billion. These figures should go higher as we move out of the pandemic as more countries have signaled their astronomical interest.
However, one of the challenges to the space exploration industry is that it’s of course extremely expensive. Further, researchers couldn’t perform space-based experiments on earth because of the vast discrepancy in environment…until now.
Hudson Space Systems — another compelling equity crowdfunding offer on the MicroVentures platform — specializes in microgravity, essentially providing a “weightless” environment without the prohibitive costs of manned space travel. Let me just say that I put weightless in quotations for colloquial purposes — I understand that astronauts are not truly weightless so let me spare you an angry email to my editor!
Hudson operates as a Microgravity as a Service model. After scientists design an experiment, Hudson-built rockets provide three minutes of weightlessness. As space exploration interests rise, Hudson is in an ideal position to advantage this multi-billion-dollar market. To learn more, head on over to the company’s MicroVentures profile.
Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy: SampleServe
As you know, environmental damage has become a growing concern, sparking substantial social and political debate. But what many people don’t realize is that according to the Environmental Protection Agency, benzene is the most common pollutant found in groundwater. Of course, benzene is an element found in gasoline.
Therefore, your local gas station is one of the top contributors of groundwater contamination. However, we don’t think about it too much because the issue is hidden in underground storage tanks. Nevertheless, the oil industry spends billions of dollars addressing the problem.
Here’s the thing — the cleanup process can be done at a heavy discount because people involved in the process use antiquated methods that consume time and money. Luckily, SampleServe — a private investing venture on the Netcapital platform — uses what it calls a “freemium” business model to bring big savings to big oil.
Basically, gas station companies provide SampleServe their data for free. In return, SampleServe sells back the data but in a much more accurate and streamlined format using proprietary technologies. Additionally, the data arrives far quicker than what traditional service competitors can offer.
Better yet, SampleServe is incorporating machine learning in its business model. With a treasure trove of data, its learning platform can identify trends and predict problems, allowing gas stations to get ahead of the pollution dilemma. Further, the extra cost savings can allow the oil industry to invest in superior, cleaner processes and technologies.
If you believe in the future of environmentalism, you should check out SampleServe’s Netcapital profile.
Monetran
While advanced connectivity technologies have dramatically changed the world over the last few decades, some areas remain surprising anachronistic. Case in point is the cross-border remittance issue. Yes, you can do it, of course, but the time it takes to send payments can be a while depending on what system is utilized. Indeed, it might seem quicker to transfer money via a boat shipment!
This isn’t just my opinion. According to the financial education resource Money & Banking:
On average, the charge for sending $200 — the benchmark used by authorities to evaluate cost — is $14. That is, the combination of fees (including charges from both the sender and recipient intermediaries) and the exchange rate margin typically eats up fully 7% of the amount sent.
That’s simply ridiculous in this day and age of fintech and virtual currencies. But this also opens the door for equity crowdfunding plays like Monetran. This fintech firm leverages the power of the blockchain to facilitate rapid-fire transactions (typically three to five seconds) while giving consumers a 70% discount relative to traditional money transfers.
Further, Monetran created Moneda, an asset-backed and redeemable stable token — a type of cryptocurrency that pegs its value to an external benchmark such as the U.S. dollar — which will provide a medium of exchange and a store of value.
Monetran is exciting not only because of the remittance efficiencies but also allows further financial integration for developing and frontier markets. To learn about this incredibly pertinent private investing venture, please visit the company’s Netcapital pitch deck.
Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy: Clics
One of the beautiful aspects of equity crowdfunding is that not everything has to be about saving the world. Indeed, many private investing ventures are fun — and maybe a little bit of that could go a long way in making our planet a better place.
At least, that’s the takeaway I get from Clics, an intriguing offering on the WeFunder platform. Featuring a digital hair color mixing system, Clics addresses a common problem among hair salons — massive waste of resources. Utilizing the traditional methodology, hair coloring is a trial-by-fire approach. However, the effort expended in delivering customer satisfaction results in unnecessary wasting of coloring products.
But that’s where Clics takes over with its unique way of addressing an underappreciated problem. Through a combination of a hair color identifying app and a coloring product dispenser, the company’s system processes the ideal solution at the perfect volume — customers are happy and salon owners don’t have to deal with unnecessary waste, boosting the bottom line.
Clics makes money through a subscription service with a minimum contract term of six months. For high-volume salons that perform hair coloring extensively, the subscription more than pays for itself. Plus, I like the idea of helping the broader health and beauty industry, which has been devastated due to the pandemic. To learn more, please visit Clics’ WeFunder profile.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.
