ABNB Stock: Why AirBNB Is the No. 1 Trending Ticker on Yahoo! Finance Today

AirBNB (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock is heading higher on Friday as it takes the top spot among trending tickers on Yahoo! Finance.
So why exactly is ABNB stock doing so well today? To start off with, a recent comment about the company after its recent earnings report is boosting share prices higher.
That comment comes from Susquehanna analysts. Here’s a statement collected from Seeking Alpha.
“ABNB generally reported a solid quarter out of the gate and remains bullish on the long-term opportunity. We continue to see the travel recovery as bumpy and slow, but believe ABNB is a must-own name for the recovery, which should likely start to play out this year.”
Susquehanna isn’t the only firm taking a bullish stance on AirBNB following its first earnings report as a public company. Several others also increase their price target for ABNB stock today. Check out those price target changes out below.
- Piper Sander upped its price target from $182 to $198.
- Mizuho increased its price target from $150 to $176.
- Barclays bumped its price target up from $140 to $180.
- Canaccord’s price target for ABNB stock increase from $175 to $220.
- Needham analyst Chris Pierce started coverage of the stock with a $225 price target.
- DA Davidson pushed its price target up from $172 to $210.
- Finally, Jefferies’ price target jumped up from $170 to $172.
ABNB stock was up 3.8% as of Friday morning and is up 35.9% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.