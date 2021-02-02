Amazon HQ2: 9 Design Features to Make Corporate Employees Jealous (Hint: There’s a Helix)

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has revealed what its HQ2 building will look like and it’s nothing to sneeze at. While most companies, such as Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are content with the average office building, Amazon is getting weird. Even weirder than Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) investment target Epic Games purchasing an entire mall to turn into its new headquarters.
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon HQ2 and why it stands out so much compared to other companies’ headquarters.
- Let’s start off with the design of the main building, which Amazon calls “The Helix.”
- This has the building twisting 350 feet into the sky with a mixture of glass and greens.
- The Helix will feature walkways on the outside of the building that are surrounded by trees.
- NBBJ is the architecture company behind the building and it claims the design is meant to mimic a double helix.
- AMZN will also be opening the building up on select weekends to allow the public to walk around and check it out.
- While The Helix will be the centerpiece of Amazon HQ2, there will be other office buildings as well.
- In total, the company’s second headquarters will cover 2.8 million square feet.
- Arlington County still needs to sign off on the plans before construction can begin.
- So long as there are no troubles, Amazon expects HQ2 construction to begin in 2022 and end in 2025.
