ATIF Stock: 12 Things to Know About ATIF Holdings as It Soars on SPAC News

ATIF Stock: 12 Things to Know About ATIF Holdings as It Soars on SPAC News

ATIF Holdings plans to create a SPAC department

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 22, 2021, 11:40 am EST

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock is on the rise Monday after announcing plans to create a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) department.

SPACs join company on puzzle pieces and handshake, 3d render
Source: NESPIX / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what potential ATIF investors need to know about the SPAC news.

  • ATIF Holdings is an L.A.-based holding group that handles asset management, investment holding, and online financial information.
  • The company says that his new department will be responsible for the creation of a SPAC with the goal of taking another company public.
  • This will have it handling the roles of founder, management team, and sponsor for the SPAC.
  • ATIF Holdings notes that its goal is to generate profits by creating SPACs and having them target private companies with high growth potential.
  • It notes that this could allow it to take private companies public just a few months after the SPAC completes its initial public offering (IPO).
  • According to ATIF Holdings, there’s significant value in creating SPACs with the surge of private companies using them to go public.
  • That includes 248 SPACs in the U.S. raising $83.4 billion in 2020.
  • This movement continues into 2021 with 160 SPACs having raised $50.1 billion so far.
  • A SPAC is a blank-check company that is created with the purpose of taking a private company public.
  • This type of company is appealing as it allows a private company to go public without the hassle of dealing with the normal regulations surrounding an IPO.
  • ATIF stock is seeing heavy trading with some 50 million shares having changed hands as of this writing.
  • For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is 6.72 million shares.

ATIF stock was up 29.6% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

