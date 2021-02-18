America’s #1 Stock Picker Reveals His Biggest Recommendation of 2021...

On Feb. 23, Luke Lango will reveal his #1 tech pick of the year… details on the hyperscale opportunities on the cusp of changing the world… and how YOU can get in on the action.

Tue, February 23 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here Free
Home / Today's Market / AVGR Stock: The Social Media Buzz That Has Avinger Shares Soaring

AVGR Stock: The Social Media Buzz That Has Avinger Shares Soaring

AVGR may be about to get a patent

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 18, 2021, 10:17 am EST

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock is on the rise Thursday despite there being no new news from the company.

Image of a hospital with workers walking in the halls
Source: Shutterstock

The increase for AVGR stock comes alongside heavy trading of its shares. As of this writing, more than 73 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 24 million shares.

So what exactly has AVGR stock up today? It looks like the jump is connected to a patent set to be issued to the company. However, Avinger itself has yet to make any official announcement about this patent.

Even without an official announcement, investors on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are building up AVGR stock with constant talk about the patent. Here are just a few examples of what users are saying about it today.

Seasoned investors looking over these Tweets have likely already noticed a pattern. Day traders appear to have targeted AVGR stock as their most recent pump and dump. That’s not uncommon anymore, especially as these types of investors make use of social media platforms as they boost up stocks.

AVGR stock was up 36% as of Thursday morning and is up 288.3% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/02/avgr-stock-the-social-media-buzz-that-has-avinger-shares-soaring/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC