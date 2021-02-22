With the market getting an overdose of special purpose acquisition companies or SPACs, it’s inevitable that at least some of you are leery about considering yet one more blank-check company. However, there seems to be broadly positive consensus toward Foley Trasimene Acquisition II Corp (NYSE:BFT), which will merge with integrated payments platform Paysafe. Therefore, BFT stock is a SPAC you can trust, right?
Let’s back up for a minute. SPACs are distinct in that they represent a backdoor approach to going public. What happens here is that the blank-check company goes public first, with usually the stipulation that it has two years to identify a merger target and seal the deal. If successful, the merged entity ditches the funky SPAC name and adopts the identity of the real business.
Why do startups wish to go the SPAC road? Primarily, it’s convenience. Under the traditional initial public offering process, the journey is both time-consuming and expensive. With a reverse merger – which is basically what a SPAC is – you save the overall hassle associated with an IPO.
But the important point to remember with BFT stock or any SPAC is that you pay for the convenience. The main rub for investors is that there aren’t many incentives for blank-check sponsors to pick the best merger target. They get paid to seal deals, not necessarily whether those deals turn out to be profitable down the investor pipeline.
However, this is the core reason why investors are pumped up about BFT stock. With legendary businessman Bill Foley quarterbacking Foley Trasimene Acquisition II Corp, you have the assurance of a very strong track record.
As our own Will Ashworth detailed, Foley is someone who essentially has the Midas touch regarding acquiring companies and making them better. Thus, it almost seems like you can’t miss with BFT stock.
History Not Guaranteed to Repeat for BFT Stock
Another one of my InvestorPlace colleagues, David Moadel, mentioned that some SPACs are wagers on the jockey as opposed to the horse. Arguably, you can’t get a better jockey than Bill Foley, which again explains the enthusiasm for BFT stock.
But the true compelling case for this blank-check entity is that the horse is also a promising contender. For instance, when it comes to rivals, Paysafe mainly has two: Square (NYSE:SQ) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). Granted, these are giants in the payment-processing arena. However, Paysafe isn’t entering an overcrowded market – it can make a name for itself.
Better yet, it’s already doing so. As Vince Martin noted, Paysafe “is the exclusive provider for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the United Kingdom. It has a strong presence in Canada, and over 60 customers in the U.S. already.”
But before you fire up an order for BFT stock, you should note that while I’m positive that Foley can work his magic on Paysafe, even he can’t work miracles. While the Paysafe narrative – especially that of DraftKings – is an intriguing one, it would be a lot more powerful were it not for the questionable economy.
Yes, valuations in the capital markets are sky high but I view this more as desperation. For instance, credit card delinquencies plummeted to the lowest on record in the third quarter of 2020. That’s not a good thing in context because it indicates that consumers are hunkering down.
Call me crazy but sports betting requires participants to be loose with their discretionary income. So unless Foley has an answer for the economy – the real one, not the lights and dazzle BS on Wall Street – I’m not entirely sure how much value he can bring for BFT stock.
A Parting Note
I’m beginning to think that we’re in a bubble and not just one for SPACs. According to data from FINRA, securities-based margin debt was at a record high last month. Essentially, many investors are using leverage to bid up all kinds of stocks.
In a way, this move makes sense: we’re in a cheap money environment. Plus, the real interest rate is negative, which penalizes cash holders and in a fiscally perverted manner, incentivizes borrowing; hence, the runup in stocks.
I invite you to consider other angles when it comes to BFT stock. But the underlying target acquisition seems particularly vulnerable to a downturn in the consumer economy. Plus, I don’t know how long this rampant speculation in the market can last.
If you do decide to invest in BFT stock, just be careful. As for me, I’ll be watching from the sidelines.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.