Bitcoin 50K: What Twitter Has to Say as the Bitcoin Rally Continues

Bitcoin (BTC) passed 50K and users on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) can’t help but talk about the cryptocurrency as it rises higher.
The major push in bitcoin price comes after several companies have expressed interest in the cryptocurrency. Adding to that are expectations that more growth could be on the way. The source of those hopes is recent news and rumors surrounding the digital currency today.
While that’s all fine and dandy, investors in bitcoin should still have concerns even after it hit 50K. For example, bitcoin has a habit of taking a fall just about any time this kind of positive momentum takes place. That means investors may want to be wary about jumping into the crypto right now.
Now let’s take a look at what people on Twitter as saying about the bitcoin 50K rally on Wednesday.
#bitcoin 50k is about to become the new normal
— Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) February 17, 2021
Buying #bitcoin at 50k in 2021 is like buying #bitcoin at 3k in 2017.
— Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDailyio) February 17, 2021
With bitcoin at $50k, a good moment to reminisce on the times circa 2011-12 when FirstMark employees would give each other 1 bitcoin as a < $20 Secret Santa gift at holiday parties
— Matt Turck (@mattturck) February 16, 2021
#bitcoin hit $50k
Wow
I feel like last year it was just $4k
… oh wait
😅😂🤣
… that was last year
🤷🏾♂️
— CJtheSmartGuy (@cjthesmartguy) February 16, 2021
Bitcoin is at $50,000 and the government is about to flood the market with another $1.9 trillion.
I wonder what is going to happen next…
— Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) February 16, 2021
BTC was up 3.3% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.